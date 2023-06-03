Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Minister for Fisheries moots a Kerala brand for fish-based exports

We should make a massive shift towards the export of value-added products in 2-3 years.

Published: 03rd June 2023 11:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2023 11:43 AM   |  A+A-

Saji Cheriyan

CPIM leader Saji Cherian. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Kerala needs to create its own brand of fish-based products and scale up its export, tapping the huge demand in the overseas market, said Minister for Fisheries Saji Cherian.

Novel concepts should be adopted to harness the marine wealth sustainably and optimise export potential, the minister added. He was speaking after inaugurating the headquarters complex of the Kerala State Coastal Area Development Corporation (KSCADC) in Kamaleswaram, Thiruvananthapuram.

“The fisheries sector should focus on making value-added fish products, which have a big market outside the country. We should make a massive shift towards the export of value-added products in 2-3 years. By creating a brand, Kerala’s fish-based products can secure a huge foreign market,” the minister said.

Pointing out the state is yet to utilise its marine resources properly, the minister added that Kerala’s economy would be significantly benefitted from the utilisation of at least 10% of coastal resources.

Antony Raju, too, said that value-added fish products from Kerala have great export potential if quality can be ensured. KSCADC Managing Director P I Sheik Pareeth said as the value-added fish products have huge overseas demand, especially from expatriate Malayalis, tapping this market is expected to benefit the fisheries sector significantly. 

