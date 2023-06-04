Integrated Command and Control Centre work likely to be delayed in Thiruvananthapuram

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) under the Smart City scheme, which is under construction on the premises of the city corporation office, is likely to be delayed.

According to the officials of Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Limited (SCTL), which oversees the project, only 30% of the work has been completed so far, and it will take six more months for completion.

Earlier, the SCTL had set a deadline of April 2023. However, the project was delayed after the first contractor backed out. Then, the SCTL had to re-tender the project again to start the work. Currently, the ICCC is working at a temporary facility at the district collectorate at the civil station at Kudappanakunnu.

The new facility will be a two-storey building with a seismic design so that natural disasters will not affect it. The ICCC building will be an extension of the current corporate office. As per the details available with the SCTL, the first phase of the new building would be completed in three months, while the second phase would take three more months.

“It will take six months for the full-fledged operations. However, the first phase will be operational within three months. The construction of the full structure is complete now. The masonry wall construction will begin on Monday. So we expect the first phase to be operational in August, with a fully equipped dashboard. The second phase will see the installation of equipment and all,” said S Krishnakumar, General Manager (Operations), SCTL.

Features

ICCC will have a video wall room, a war room, a help desk, work areas, and meeting rooms. The total building is being constructed over an area of 858.45 square metres. As per the project, ICCC will be an integrated system that will operate and manage real-time monitoring, improving service delivery efficiency.

The project cost is `94 crore. It will act as a common point of action during emergencies to facilitate coordinated action. The control rooms, or war rooms, at the ICCC, would act as a single point of coordinated action and decision-making among various agencies like police, civil supplies, revenue, health, and fire fighting. Corporation Janaseva Kendra will function on the ground floor, while the first floor will be exclusively for ICCC.

Controversy

Earlier, the construction of the new building had drawn flak for allegedly encroaching on the footpath along the Rama Rao Lamp Road towards Museum-Palayam Road.

As per studies conducted in 2003 by the Thiruvananthapuram City Road Improvement Project (TCRIP), footpaths need to be at least four metres wide. However, the issue remains the same now. The issue was highlighted by Anilkumar Pandala, former project head and managing director of TCRIP.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) under the Smart City scheme, which is under construction on the premises of the city corporation office, is likely to be delayed. According to the officials of Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Limited (SCTL), which oversees the project, only 30% of the work has been completed so far, and it will take six more months for completion. Earlier, the SCTL had set a deadline of April 2023. However, the project was delayed after the first contractor backed out. Then, the SCTL had to re-tender the project again to start the work. Currently, the ICCC is working at a temporary facility at the district collectorate at the civil station at Kudappanakunnu. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The new facility will be a two-storey building with a seismic design so that natural disasters will not affect it. The ICCC building will be an extension of the current corporate office. As per the details available with the SCTL, the first phase of the new building would be completed in three months, while the second phase would take three more months. “It will take six months for the full-fledged operations. However, the first phase will be operational within three months. The construction of the full structure is complete now. The masonry wall construction will begin on Monday. So we expect the first phase to be operational in August, with a fully equipped dashboard. The second phase will see the installation of equipment and all,” said S Krishnakumar, General Manager (Operations), SCTL. Features ICCC will have a video wall room, a war room, a help desk, work areas, and meeting rooms. The total building is being constructed over an area of 858.45 square metres. As per the project, ICCC will be an integrated system that will operate and manage real-time monitoring, improving service delivery efficiency. The project cost is `94 crore. It will act as a common point of action during emergencies to facilitate coordinated action. The control rooms, or war rooms, at the ICCC, would act as a single point of coordinated action and decision-making among various agencies like police, civil supplies, revenue, health, and fire fighting. Corporation Janaseva Kendra will function on the ground floor, while the first floor will be exclusively for ICCC. Controversy Earlier, the construction of the new building had drawn flak for allegedly encroaching on the footpath along the Rama Rao Lamp Road towards Museum-Palayam Road. As per studies conducted in 2003 by the Thiruvananthapuram City Road Improvement Project (TCRIP), footpaths need to be at least four metres wide. However, the issue remains the same now. The issue was highlighted by Anilkumar Pandala, former project head and managing director of TCRIP.