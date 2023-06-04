State to hold ‘Haritha Sabhas’ to assess waste management in local bodies on June 5

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a first-of-its-kind, the Local Self-Government Department will organise ‘green assemblies’ (Haritha Sabha) at the state level on June 5 to assess waste disposal measures taken by the local bodies.

Haritha Sabhas are being organised as part of the World Environment Day observance. The programme is expected to be attended by over 2 lakh people.

Haritha Sabhas will evaluate the outcome of the ‘State with no waste’ campaign conducted from March 15 to June 1. The department envisages the Haritha Sabha as a platform for educating citizens about the importance of waste management in society. Over 1,50,000 people will attend the Haritha Sabhas.

The green assemblies will be held in 941 Grama panchayats, besides 25,000 to be hosted by the municipalities and city corporations. Haritha Sabhas will have participants from all walks of society, including trade organisations, health and hygiene workers, resident associations, Asha workers, NSS volunteers, NCC cadets, members of civil society organisations and civic awareness activists. The broad outline of the second phase of the campaign will be declared at the Haritha Sabhas.

According to the three-phase action plan prepared, the aim is to make all LSGs garbage-free. The Haritha Karma Sena will extend their service of garbage collection to 50% more houses. The government has appointed two officials for monitoring the functioning of Haritha Sabha in LSGs.

Moreover, 14 officials, including civil service officers, have been entrusted with district-level coordination of Haritha Sabhas. However, a question has been raised by experts whether the government could move forward with this initiative to a mass people’s programme level.

There is apprehension about the government’s sincerity to take the decentralised waste management and segregating degradable, biodegradable and non-biodegradable at its origins as there is talk on the government level about the waste to energy projects which are not suitable to the geography of Kerala.

Waste-free Kerala

As part of the state solid waste disposal project, L1,02,44,650 had been imposed as fine on individuals and establishments

L14.25 lakh was collected and 105 tonnes of banned disposable plastic seized

2 lakh Ayalkootam groups cleaned 44,415 water bodies

