Final decision pending on new service bridge at Thiruvallam

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The NH 66 stretch from Kazhakoottam to Karode near the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border has been fully opened to traffic. However, a final decision is pending on constructing a service bridge at Thiruvallam and installing traffic signals at Kanjiramkulam and Puthenkada bypass junctions.

According to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), its headquarters in New Delhi has asked the regional office to redesign the proposed bridge, which would be parallel to the existing bridge. As a result, the tender process has been put on hold.

“The previous design will make it difficult for commuters to enter the service bridge from the approach road. The design will be reworked to ensure smooth access to the bridge,” a top NHAI official in the regional office told TNIE.

“We have received instructions from the headquarters. The redesigning process has started and will be completed soon to ensure speedy implementation,” said the official. NHAI proposed the new service bridge to reduce frequent accidents due to one-way rule violations by motorists near the Thiruvallam Parasurama temple.

The NHAI officials had earlier said the construction would start by May, after calling the tender in February. The new bridge, which will be 12m wide, will come up parallel to the existing old bridge (on the eastern side) at an estimated cost of Rs 9 crore.

Earlier, the NHAI headquarters had directed the regional office to rework the detailed project report (DPR) in a manner that prevents toll revenue leakage. It said the new service bridge should be redesigned so that people pay toll to use it.

The toll plaza is located around 200m from Thiruvallam junction, towards Kovalam. The regional office accordingly reworked the DPR and redesigned it. As per the plan, the new bridge will be just for motorists coming from Ambalathara to Thiruvallam and Pachalloor. The old bridge will be the main carriageway of the NH bypass.

As per the statistics available with the police, over 100 accidents have occurred on the old bridge in the past three years as motorists from Pachalloor and Kovalam used the structure to enter Ambalathara, instead of following rules and taking a U-turn at Kumarichantha signal. The new bridge will help motorists coming from Ambalathara side reach Thiruvallam junction without entering the old bridge.

Concerned over frequent road accidents involving speeding vehicles taking place at Kanjiramkulam bypass junction, residents are demanding installation of traffic signals at both Kanjiramkulam and Puthenkada bypass junctions.

Though the NHAI regional office had sought the headquarters’ permission to install traffic signals, the latter rejected it. “The Mukkola-Karode stretch is open and convenient for motorists. However, NHAI has not installed traffic signals here. Though NHAI has placed barricades and put yellow markings on the road so that vehicles control their speed, there has been no drop in the number of accidents. We demand traffic signals at the earliest,” said Ratheesh Kumar, a resident.

