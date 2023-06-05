Shankhumukham beach cleaned; bins given to prevent littering

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A massive clean-up drive was carried out at the Shankhumukham beach by a team of volunteers in the background of World Bicycle Day 2023 on June 3, World Environment Day on June 5, and World Ocean Day on June 8.

The cleanup was a joint effort by WWF-India, the Social Forestry Wing of the state Forests & Wildlife Department, Indus Cycling Embassy, AMAS-Kerala, and Dolphins United. The event started off at 6.30am on Saturday with a cycle ride organised under the banner of the Indus Cycling Embassy. It was flagged off by Dr Bennet Xylem of Kowdiar. Renjan Mathew Varghese, state director, WWF-India, and Prakash P Gopinath, Bicycle Mayor, addressed the participants.

As part of the Gift a Cycle initiative, a bicycle was given away to Ardhra J S, a Class X student of Cotton Hill GHSS. The cleanup drive was inaugurated by Seraphine Freddy, ward councilor, Shankhumukham. The waste was collected in a segregated manner in different gunny bags and handed over to the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation authorities for proper disposal.

Going beyond the one-time cleanup, the organisers handed over 10 litre bins to Anitha, unit assistant of DTPC at Shankhumukham, to be installed in select locations to avoid further littering on the beach.

The lion’s share of the collected waste was glass bottles (35kg), followed by plastic carry bags and plastic wrappers (21kg), single-use plastic spoons & single-use plastic/ styrofoam bowls (4kg), plastic water bottles (10kg), paper waste (13kg), fishing gear (12kg), clothes (3kg), diapers and masks (3kg), toys (3.5kg) and miscellaneous wastes (11kg). The participants expressed concern over the ever-increasing plastic pollution on the beach which ultimately ends up in the ocean. They called for finding solutions to curb the plastic menace under the #Beat Plastic Pollution campaign, the theme of this year’s World Environment Day.

A K Sivakumar, senior education officer, Anushreedha Sivanandan, project officer from WWF-India, Santhosh K, forest range officer (social forestry) Thiruvananthapuram, Beena, Indus Cycling Embassy and Bijin Nath of AMAS Kerala were also present.

