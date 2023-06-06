Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala teams win cerebral palsy events in New Delhi

The Kerala team clinched one gold medal, four silver medals and six bronze medals at the Cerebral Palsy Athletics championship held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi, recently.

Published: 06th June 2023 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2023 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala teams

The Cerebral Palsy Sports Association of Kerala team

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Kerala has emerged winner in two prestigious national events for people with cerebral palsy for the second consecutive time. The teams from the Cerebral Palsy Sports Association of Kerala (CPSAK) won the football championship and the overall championship title in athletics held in New Delhi.  

The Kerala team clinched one gold medal, four silver medals and six bronze medals at the Cerebral Palsy Athletics championship held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi, recently.

Kollam native Sam Antony won the gold in the 100 m run. P Sharon and C M Nafi, both Kozhikode natives, won silver in the 100m run and Clubthrow respectively. Two other silver winners were Nikhil Manoj, of Ernakulam, in the 400m run and B Bichu, of Alappuzha, in the 100m run. Nafi and Nikhil won bronze in the shot put and 100m run respectively. Shyam Mohan from Kasaragod and Jyothis Pradeep from Ernakulam won bronze medals in the shot put. Sijo George won bronze in the 100m run and Riya Koshy from Alappuzha won bronze in 200m run.

The Kerala football team beat Tamil Nadu in the finals on June 4. Alappuzha native Bilal was the team coach.

Both events were organised by the Cerebral Palsy Sports Federation of India. The Kerala teams were formed and trained by the Cerebral Palsy Sports Association of Kerala (CPSAK) headed by R Girija Kumari. She doubles up as the coach of the athletics team. This year, Kerala’s athletics team had 18 contestants.

The CPSAK team won last year’s football championship organised by the CPSFI. The athletics team had won five medals last year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cerebral Palsy Sports Association of KeralaKerala teams cerebral palsy events
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp