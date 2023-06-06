Kerala teams win cerebral palsy events in New Delhi

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala has emerged winner in two prestigious national events for people with cerebral palsy for the second consecutive time. The teams from the Cerebral Palsy Sports Association of Kerala (CPSAK) won the football championship and the overall championship title in athletics held in New Delhi.

The Kerala team clinched one gold medal, four silver medals and six bronze medals at the Cerebral Palsy Athletics championship held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi, recently.

Kollam native Sam Antony won the gold in the 100 m run. P Sharon and C M Nafi, both Kozhikode natives, won silver in the 100m run and Clubthrow respectively. Two other silver winners were Nikhil Manoj, of Ernakulam, in the 400m run and B Bichu, of Alappuzha, in the 100m run. Nafi and Nikhil won bronze in the shot put and 100m run respectively. Shyam Mohan from Kasaragod and Jyothis Pradeep from Ernakulam won bronze medals in the shot put. Sijo George won bronze in the 100m run and Riya Koshy from Alappuzha won bronze in 200m run.

The Kerala football team beat Tamil Nadu in the finals on June 4. Alappuzha native Bilal was the team coach.

Both events were organised by the Cerebral Palsy Sports Federation of India. The Kerala teams were formed and trained by the Cerebral Palsy Sports Association of Kerala (CPSAK) headed by R Girija Kumari. She doubles up as the coach of the athletics team. This year, Kerala’s athletics team had 18 contestants.

The CPSAK team won last year’s football championship organised by the CPSFI. The athletics team had won five medals last year.

