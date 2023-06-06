Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Major fire breaks out at godown near Chalai market in Thiruvananthapuram; no casualties

Exact cause of fire yet to be determined; initial estimates suggest losses could exceed I10L

Published: 06th June 2023 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2023 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

Chalai market fire

Fire and Rescue Services personnel trying to douse the fire at a chemical godown at Aryasala near Chalai market | B P Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A major fire broke out at a chemical godown in Aryasala near Chalai market on the evening of Monday, triggering widespread panic. The godown belonged to Sivakumar  Chemicals, and the fire started around 5 pm. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported so far. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined by the Fire and  Rescue Services. While the total extent of the damage is still being assessed, initial estimates suggest that the losses could exceed `10 lakh.

The fire is believed to have originated in a storage area where various chemicals, including bleaching powder, were kept. It is suspected that the fire was caused by the bleaching powder.  Firefighters took around five hours to extinguish the fire, as it had spread to a two-storey building. 

All the chemicals inside the facility were destroyed by the fire.  The flames also spread to nearby shops, including Srikanteshwara Powertools, Srikrishna Electricals, Thai Traders, and a power tools repair shop. Additionally, some motorcycles parked in front of the building were also affected.

As the fire rapidly spread through the narrow passage, shopkeepers and employees quickly evacuated the area. Three motorcycles were reported to have been destroyed. Around 10 firefighting units from Chengalchoola, Chackai, and other fire stations in the city were engaged in fighting the blaze. The rainfall in the area posed a challenge for the firefighters, and the heavy smoke generated by the burning chemicals caused further concerns.

Initially, the loading workers and traders attempted to extinguish the fire, but due to the presence of chemicals and synthetic materials, their efforts were unsuccessful. 

“The preliminary conclusion is that the fire started from the bleaching powder stored by the company for sale. Last week, a load of bleaching powder had arrived at the establishment. It was the chemical warehouse operating in the building that had caught fire. We have removed the remaining bleaching powder stored in the facility. It’s suspected that the bleaching powder was of poor quality,” a Fire and Rescue Services officer said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chalai market firechemical godown in Aryasala
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp