Phase-I of ‘Garbage-free Kerala’ ends, focus now on enforcing rules

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The first phase of ‘Malinya Mukta Nava Keralam’ (Waste-free new Kerala), the government’s ambitious campaign that aims to make Kerala a garbage-free state by 2024, concluded on Monday with the conduct of ‘Haritha Sabhas’ in local bodies across the state.

It also marked the start of Phase II, which, Local Self-Government Department (LSGD) officials said, will focus more on the enforcement of Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016.

The state-level inauguration of the ‘Haritha Sabhas’ was done in Thiruvananthapuram by LSGD Minister M B Rajesh. At the function, he said people’s representatives, civic authorities and the public had an equal part to play in ensuring the scientific handling of waste. Haritha Sabhas aim to evaluate the steps taken by civic bodies in three months towards implementing the campaign.

“Scaling up and modernising liquid waste management systems will be given more thrust. Enforcement is the lone way to bring changes in people’s attitudes. Reports gathered from Haritha Sabhas will be used to plot the future course of action by local bodies,” an LSGD official said.

Phase II will conclude on November 1, after which the second round of Haritha Sabhas will be conducted to evaluate the local bodies’ progress.

Following the fire at the Brahmapuram waste treatment plant that choked Kochi in March, the Kerala High Court had rapped the state and local self-government institutions for not giving priority to scientific waste management. The HC also appointed three amicus curiaes to monitor the actions being taken by the government and local bodies to ensure the scientific handling of waste. Following this, the department formed enforcement squads to implement the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016.

Now, a social audit will be done from June 12, looking into the steps taken by local bodies to introduce source-level waste management in households and institutions, collection and coverage of non-biodegradable waste, 100% segregation of waste at source and the like.

