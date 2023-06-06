Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram Airport posts 26 per cent growth in passengers

Various projects are in progress at the airport to improve infrastructure and safety in line with the increase in passenger traffic.

Published: 06th June 2023 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2023 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

International terminal of Thiruvananthapuram airport

Thiruvananthapuram Airport. ( File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thiruvananthapuram airport registered a record increase in the number of passengers last month. As many as 3.68 lakh people travelled through Thiruvananthapuram airport in May. This is the highest figure since the pandemic. This is a 26% increase compared to May 2022.

The average number of daily passengers increased to 11,879. A total of 12,939 people travelled on May 25. This is also the highest figure in recent times. The number of daily services averaged around 80. A total of 2,337 air traffic movements took place in May. 1.93 lakh domestic tourists and 1.75 lakh foreign tourists travelled through Thiruvananthapuram. 

The number of weekly services to foreign countries increased to 117 and to other cities in India went up to 151. With the increase in services to Delhi and Mumbai, fares have come down and connectivity to foreign countries and other cities in India is easier.

Various projects are in progress at the airport to improve infrastructure and safety in line with the increase in passenger traffic. BR code scanners have been installed at the entry gates of the terminals for passengers to complete security procedures without hassles. Thiruvananthapuram is the first airport in Kerala to have an e-gate system.

