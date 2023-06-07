2018-19 floods: Kanichar landslide victims to be given compensation

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The cabinet on Tuesday decided to consider the August 2022 landslide at Kanichar village in Kannur as a special case. The victims will be awarded compensation along the lines of the assistance provided in the wake of the 2018-19 floods in the state.

The next of kin of those killed in the landslide will be provided with a maximum of Rs 5 lakh as assistance. This includes Rs 4 lakh from the state disaster response fund and additional assistance of Rs 1 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund. While owners of fully-damaged houses will receive Rs 4 lakh, assistance will be provided for partially damaged houses after assessing the extent of it.

Compensation would also be given to those who sheltered in relief camps owing to the disaster. An advance of Rs 20 lakh will be granted to the Kannur district collector for allotting emergency aid and job loss relief assistance to the victims.

The cabinet also decided to enhance the freedom fighters’ pension in the state from Rs 11,000 to Rs 14,080, with a retrospective effect from April 2023. The tenure of 56 special fast-track courts and the posts of the temporarily created special public prosecutors there would be extended to March 31, 2023.

