Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

2018-19 floods: Kanichar landslide victims to be given compensation

The next of kin of those killed in the landslide will be provided with a maximum of Rs 5 lakh as assistance.

Published: 07th June 2023 07:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2023 07:20 AM   |  A+A-

Landslide

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The cabinet on Tuesday decided to consider the August 2022 landslide at Kanichar village in Kannur as a special case. The victims will be awarded compensation along the lines of the assistance provided in the wake of the 2018-19 floods in the state.

The next of kin of those killed in the landslide will be provided with a maximum of Rs 5 lakh as assistance. This includes Rs 4 lakh from the state disaster response fund and additional assistance of Rs 1 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund. While owners of fully-damaged houses will receive Rs 4 lakh, assistance will be provided for partially damaged houses after assessing the extent of it.

Compensation would also be given to those who sheltered in relief camps owing to the disaster. An advance of Rs 20 lakh will be granted to the Kannur district collector for allotting emergency aid and job loss relief assistance to the victims.

The cabinet also decided to enhance the freedom fighters’ pension in the state from Rs 11,000 to Rs 14,080, with a retrospective effect from April 2023. The tenure of 56 special fast-track courts and the posts of the temporarily created special public prosecutors there would be extended to March 31, 2023.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
2018-19 floodsKanichar landslide
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp