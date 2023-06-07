Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

KTDC announces special holiday packages for retired persons, families

Similarly, there are packages specifically tailor-made for retired persons and expatriates.

Published: 07th June 2023 07:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2023 07:20 AM   |  A+A-

The cottages at KTDC Golden Peak Resort in Ponmudi | file pic

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Tourism Development Corporation (KTDC) has announced holiday packages for retired persons and families during the monsoon season.

These packages are offered at the premium destination resorts in Thiruvananthapuram, Munnar, Thekkady, Kumarakom, and Kochi and the budget destination properties at Malampuzha, Wayanad, Ponmudi, Nilambur and Mannarkkad.

The premium destination resorts that offer monsoon packages are Mascot Hotel, Thiruvananthapuram, Aranya Nivas, Thekkady, Bolgatty Palace, Kochi, Waterscapes, Kumarakom, and Tea County, Munnar. The packages are inclusive of room rent, breakfast and tax for two nights and three days for parents with children below 12 years. The packages are available from June to September.

Mascot Hotel, Aranya Nivas and Bolgatty Palace and Island Resort in Kochi offer monsoon packages at Rs 9,999 and Waterscapes at Kumarakom, Tea County, Munnar, offer packages at Rs 11,999. The budget destination resorts that offer monsoon packages for Rs 4,999 are Periyar House, Thekkady, Golden Peak, Ponmudi, Suvasam Kumarakom Gateway, Thanneermukkom, Pepper Grove, Wayanad, and Garden House, Malampuzha. 

The Tamarind Easy Hotels in Mannarkkad and Nilambur also offer monsoon packages at Rs 3,499. The packages will not be offered on holidays and weekends and also during the Onam holidays (August 25 to September 2). Similarly, there are packages specifically tailor-made for retired persons and expatriates.

The details of the packages are available at www. ktdc.com/packages or over phones:  0471- 2316736, 9400008585 at the Central reservation centres or at the respective properties.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
FamiliesKTDC Monsoon seasonspecial holiday packages retired persons
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp