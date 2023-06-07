KTDC announces special holiday packages for retired persons, families

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Tourism Development Corporation (KTDC) has announced holiday packages for retired persons and families during the monsoon season.

These packages are offered at the premium destination resorts in Thiruvananthapuram, Munnar, Thekkady, Kumarakom, and Kochi and the budget destination properties at Malampuzha, Wayanad, Ponmudi, Nilambur and Mannarkkad.

The premium destination resorts that offer monsoon packages are Mascot Hotel, Thiruvananthapuram, Aranya Nivas, Thekkady, Bolgatty Palace, Kochi, Waterscapes, Kumarakom, and Tea County, Munnar. The packages are inclusive of room rent, breakfast and tax for two nights and three days for parents with children below 12 years. The packages are available from June to September.

Mascot Hotel, Aranya Nivas and Bolgatty Palace and Island Resort in Kochi offer monsoon packages at Rs 9,999 and Waterscapes at Kumarakom, Tea County, Munnar, offer packages at Rs 11,999. The budget destination resorts that offer monsoon packages for Rs 4,999 are Periyar House, Thekkady, Golden Peak, Ponmudi, Suvasam Kumarakom Gateway, Thanneermukkom, Pepper Grove, Wayanad, and Garden House, Malampuzha.

The Tamarind Easy Hotels in Mannarkkad and Nilambur also offer monsoon packages at Rs 3,499. The packages will not be offered on holidays and weekends and also during the Onam holidays (August 25 to September 2). Similarly, there are packages specifically tailor-made for retired persons and expatriates.

The details of the packages are available at www. ktdc.com/packages or over phones: 0471- 2316736, 9400008585 at the Central reservation centres or at the respective properties.

