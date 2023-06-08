Action plan to tackle waste 

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the High Court coming down heavily on local bodies for ineffective and unscientific waste management, the city corporation has put in motion a slew of initiatives to tackle environmental pollution, illegal dumping of waste, scientific management of sanitary waste, swap shops to exchange pre-owned goods and so on.

In an effort to bring in behavioural change among residents, the civic body has intensified enforcement activities in all 100 wards. As many as 118 vulnerable points were identified by the authorities where dumping of waste was rampant. To facilitate enforcement activities, the civic body has procured first-of-its-kind ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition) cameras to prevent public littering and take swift action against violators.

ANPR cameras

A senior official of the corporation told TNIE that this is the first time ANPR cameras will be used to prevent public littering. As many as 31 cameras, including six ANPR cameras, will be installed at vulnerable spots identified by the civic body in the next one or two weeks.

“The cameras are enabled with motion censors and they will detect public littering or violators throwing or dumping waste in public places and give us real-time alerts. The health officials in the respective circles will receive messages on their mobile phones,” the official said.

In a special drive in the past three months, the civic body has slapped notices and fined 70 people for dumping waste in water bodies. Fine to the tune of Rs 55,010 was collected from 14 of them. In addition to this, the civic body has identified 107 people for polluting water bodies by releasing wastewater through outlets. Fine to the tune of Rs 50,000 each was collected from seven of them.

Between March 15 and May 10, the squads under the civic body booked 93 people for littering and dumping waste in public places and collected Rs 2.09 lakh as spot fine. The civic body has around 128 squads and they carried out inspections at 1,625 establishments and seized 877 kg of banned plastic material.

“We have initiated legal action against violators, and in the coming days, too, squad work will continue. The cameras will be a great help for enforcement. At present, we check the camera visuals and identify violations. Getting real-time alerts will be a game changer as our squads will be able to take swift action. The cameras are portable and we will be able to relocate them based on demand,” said the official.

The civic body is planning to buy 25 more cameras this year. “ANPR cameras are very effective and we have decided to buy more in the coming days. The entire camera system will be linked with the Integrated Command and Control Centre, which is being set up at the corporation office in the future,” the official added.

Waste dumps at 56 out of 118 vulnerable points have been cleared. “The identification of the spots is being done by the LSGD and we are unable to book violators as we don’t have the contact or the address of the parties. The majority of the spots are vacant land belonging to private parties. We took up the issue with the district collector recently and a directive was given to village officers to provide addresses of properties where dumping is an issue. The address provided by village officers is non-existent and notices issued are getting returned. This is one of the biggest crises being faced by us right now,” said a senior official of the health wing under the city corporation.

Tackling sanitary waste

To ensure scientific handling, the civic body is gearing up to introduce an app-based collection of sanitary waste. It has recently entered into an agreement with React Disaster Management Solutions Private Limited to launch the project.

“Sanitary waste is a major headache for us and we don’t have a system to dispose it of. Kerala Enviro Infrastructure Limited (KEIL) is the only agency in the state that has the facility to manage such waste. We have been trying to enter into an agreement with them. Now we have found an agency that has a tie-up with KEIL for collecting sanitary waste,” said Health standing committee chairperson Jameela Sreedharan.

The civic body has no idea about the quantity of sanitary waste generated in the capital. “The mobile application will be launched in the coming weeks and residents can register on by paying Rs 100. They will be provided with a bag for collecting sanitary waste,” said a senior corporation official. The agency will collect the waste once in two weeks. “The use of adult diapers is rampant due to the high density of elderly people. All these end up in water bodies and drains. The agency is charging Rs 50 per kg and anybody can avail of their services,” the official added.

SWAP SHOPS IN ALL WARDS

Swap shops — where citizens can exchange used goods — is turning out to be a huge success. The innovative concept was introduced by the corporation way back in 2017. Following an overwhelming response, the corporation has set up a permanent swap shop centre at Manacaud and plans to start similar ones at four other locations this year. As part of a special drive, the civic body has opened temporary swap shops in all 100 wards and as many as 638 people participated in the drive and handed overused items to the shops. “We were surprised at the huge turnout. During the drive, around 342 people bought pre-owned goods,” said an official of the corporation.

So far...

70 people fined for dumping waste in water bodies

L55,010 was collected from 14 of them

107 people were identified for polluting water bodies by releasing wastewater

L50,000 each was collected from seven of them

93 people for littering and dumping waste in public places between March 15 and May 10

ANPR cameras

A senior official of the corporation told TNIE that this is the first time ANPR cameras will be used to prevent public littering. As many as 31 cameras, including six ANPR cameras, will be installed at vulnerable spots identified by the civic body in the next one or two weeks. "The cameras are enabled with motion censors and they will detect public littering or violators throwing or dumping waste in public places and give us real-time alerts. The health officials in the respective circles will receive messages on their mobile phones," the official said. In a special drive in the past three months, the civic body has slapped notices and fined 70 people for dumping waste in water bodies. Fine to the tune of Rs 55,010 was collected from 14 of them. In addition to this, the civic body has identified 107 people for polluting water bodies by releasing wastewater through outlets. 