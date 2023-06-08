Dark shades from earth

Arundathi A R By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The term ‘Vasudha, the Nisarga’ resounds that the earth is nature.

Sometimes there is a need for reiterating this fact. That is why a few like-minded people decided to gather with the collective intention of creating awareness through their artworks in connection with World Environment Day.

And they vividly described through hues and lines what Earth had gone through to date. The exhibition titled ‘Vasudha, the Nisarga’, filled with works of many eminent artists from all over Kerala concluded on Wednesday at the Russian House.

An installation ‘End of an Era’ by George Fernandez gives a detailed picture of deforestation. The artist owns the Flora Institute of Arts and Crafts in Thiruvananthapuram.

‘On an Artificially Intelligent Human World’ is one among a series of photographs presented by Veena M. “It questions human intelligence. The way we destroy nature, in this artificially intelligent world,” she says. She travelled all over Kerala to find the issues confronted by nature and depicted them through the eyes of her camera.

Sunu Kovalam, with more than forty years of experience, exhibited his painting which provides a deep insight into the current violence upon nature.

“As artists are always considered optimistic souls, I made sure to leave a small vein-like root extended from the burning tree to the blue water, hoping for a drop to remain for the birth of greenery,” Sunu explains.

“The world seems to be highly competitive these days, and people are even destroying our planet for their needs,” says Sunu, who completely avoids plastic to protect nature. Around 30 artists displayed their works at the exhibition inaugurated by artist B D Dethan.

