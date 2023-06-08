Two multi-level car parking facilities proposed in Thiruvananthapuram

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of increasing parking woes in the capital, Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Ltd (SCTL), the implementing agency of the Smart City Mission project, has proposed two new multi-level car parking (MLCP) facilities at Statue near Press Club and on Attakulangara-Killipalam Road. Both MLCPs are proposed on the land of the city corporation.

The SCTL will soon entrust an agency to design the proposed MLCPs. The SCTL and the city corporation decided to propose new MLCPs as vehicle parking at Statue and East Fort remains a major issue.

At present, the MLCPs are operational at the city corporation office compound and at Thampanoor, opposite the Central Railway Station. The proposed MLCP at Putharikandam Ground has also taken a step closer, as the tender for the automated car parking facility will be floated within two weeks. The MLCP proposed at Medical College Junction will soon be a reality as the design is in the final stages.

Similarly, the work on the automated MLCP at Palayam near Saphalyam Complex began last month, and the piling works have been completed.

A top official of SCTL told TNIE that it has proposed more MLCPs as the city faces acute parking problems, especially in congested areas like East Fort, Statue, Palayam, and Medical College. The official pointed out that the proposal will help reduce the parking of vehicles on either side of the road.

“At present, we have two MLCPs that are operational. That is not enough to resolve the parking issues. Parking issues are worse on MG Road at East Fort and Statue. So we proposed two new MLCPs on the land of the corporation at Statue and on the corporation’s land near Erumakkuzhy, beside the Killipalam-Attakulangara Road.

In addition, the automated MLCP at Putharikandam will also resolve the parking issues at East Fort. This facility can accommodate 300 cars and will also have a facility to accommodate two-wheelers. The tender will be finalised within two weeks. Similarly, the design of the Medical College MLCP will be finalised soon,” the official said.

Meanwhile, the construction of the automated MLCP at Palayam is going on in full swing. The construction started last month after the contract was awarded to a company called RRTL. The expected completion of Palayam MLCP is in October this year. This MLCP will be similar to the facility at the corporation’s office premises. As many as 300 cars can park at a time. Though the SCTL has given six months' time for the contractor, the SCTL officials said that the work could be completed in October itself.

