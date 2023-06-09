Kariavattom campus outlet to sell manure made from dry leaves

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Soon you can get organic compost prepared mainly using dry leaves from an outlet at the Kerala University’s Kariavattom campus at Rs 25 per kg. The project to use dry leaves for preparing organic compost is the brainchild of the university’s Department of Environmental Sciences, with funding from the Kerala State Council For Science Technology and Environment.

Dry and fallen leaves are usually burnt, creating environmental pollution and contributing to global warming through the release of gases such as carbon dioxide and nitrous oxide. The use of dry leaves for preparing organic compost is not only environment-friendly, but it may also increase the yield of crops.

According to Environmental Sciences professor Salom Gnana Thanga V, dry and fallen leaves can be key ingredients for the preparation of organic compost. “However, preference is given to dry leaves of fruit-bearing trees so that bio-degradation takes place fast,” she said.

Furthermore, the sludge created during the manufacture of rubber products can be used to prepare organic manure. Currently, the sludge is being treated through the landfill method which adversely affects groundwater, and the soil structure and its quality. The use of sludge in the preparation of compost can also solve the problem to a great extent.

“It has been scientifically proven in our lab that the use of sludge in preparation of organic manure does not interfere with the biological processes or the quality of the product,” Salom said. With funding from KSCSTE, the compost named ‘Farm Pick’ was commercially developed by Bhoovalam Organic Solutions, a startup under the Kerala University Business Innovation and Incubation Centre.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Soon you can get organic compost prepared mainly using dry leaves from an outlet at the Kerala University’s Kariavattom campus at Rs 25 per kg. The project to use dry leaves for preparing organic compost is the brainchild of the university’s Department of Environmental Sciences, with funding from the Kerala State Council For Science Technology and Environment. Dry and fallen leaves are usually burnt, creating environmental pollution and contributing to global warming through the release of gases such as carbon dioxide and nitrous oxide. The use of dry leaves for preparing organic compost is not only environment-friendly, but it may also increase the yield of crops. According to Environmental Sciences professor Salom Gnana Thanga V, dry and fallen leaves can be key ingredients for the preparation of organic compost. “However, preference is given to dry leaves of fruit-bearing trees so that bio-degradation takes place fast,” she said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Furthermore, the sludge created during the manufacture of rubber products can be used to prepare organic manure. Currently, the sludge is being treated through the landfill method which adversely affects groundwater, and the soil structure and its quality. The use of sludge in the preparation of compost can also solve the problem to a great extent. “It has been scientifically proven in our lab that the use of sludge in preparation of organic manure does not interfere with the biological processes or the quality of the product,” Salom said. With funding from KSCSTE, the compost named ‘Farm Pick’ was commercially developed by Bhoovalam Organic Solutions, a startup under the Kerala University Business Innovation and Incubation Centre.