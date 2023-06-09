Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

LSG department’s vigilance wing unearths serious irregularities in Thiruvananthapuram

At Palakkad municipality, it came to light that as many as 2,881 licence applications were pending.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Following complaints galore of irregularities and corruption, the internal vigilance wing of the local self-government department (LSGD) has launched surprise inspections at local bodies across the state. On June 6, officers conducted raids at 46 local bodies and found serious lapses, ranging from delays in service delivery to illegal issuance of building numbers and occupancy certificates. 

LSGD Minister M B Rajesh on Thursday said five officials, including an assistant executive engineer, have been suspended, pending investigation.  He said strict action will be taken against corrupt officials and the inspections will continue in the coming days. Officers conducted checks at 46 local bodies including three corporations, 25 grama panchayats and 16 municipalities. 

They unearthed severe irregularities at the Nemom zonal office, under the Thiruvananthapuram corporation, where building numbers and occupancy certificates were found to have been issued in violation of Kerala Municipal Building Rules and based on fake reports.  

At Palakkad municipality, it came to light that as many as 2,881 licence applications were pending. “We detected serious irregularities during the inspections, which will continue in the coming days. We will not tolerate corruption,” the minister said. Regular adalats are also being held at local bodies.

“These will help reduce corruption and provide timely service to citizens,” he added. Ill-maintained registers, logs, pending public service files, violations and delays in the issuance of building permits and occupancy certificates, attendance of officials, etc, were among the other improprieties detected in the raids.

