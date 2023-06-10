Kerala govt to train children to maintain primary health

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government will initiate steps to impart training to maintain primary health for children at the public schools in the state, Minister for General Education V Sivankutty has said. He was speaking at the inauguration of the “IHNA Australia Health Project” at Thiruvallam VHSS School for Girls on Friday.

IHNA Australia Health Project aims to make the children of higher secondary schools in Kerala into full-fledged first-aid and CPR care experts. It is implemented by the Institute of Health Nursing Australia (IHNA), which has been working in the field of nursing and health in Australia for the past 20 years.

The minister said it is commendable that IHNA Australia has decided to provide training to the children of 100 aided and unaided schools in Kerala in the project’s first phase. In many developed countries, students get CPR training and have a first-aid course right from high school.

IHNA Kerala CEO Dini Domini who presided over said Kerala could become an example for India by bringing many progressive changes in the field of education. IHNA media advisor Thiruvallam Bhasi, school principal Janu M S, school manager Suresh, councillor D Sivankutty, BNV Trust chairperson M Ishwari Amma, Cordova public school principal Salin Raj, and Pappanamkode Ajayakumar spoke.

