‘We are planning to teach state’s lifeguards Russian language’: Russian House director

Arya U R By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It was the works of Fyodor Dostoevsky that sparked in Ratheesh C Nair a love for the Russian language. Ratheesh, who is in his 50s, went on to serve as director of the Russian House in Thiruvananthapuram, a post he has held for the past 22 years.

Recently, he was conferred the Order of Friendship by Russian President Vladimir Putin for his contributions to Indo-Russian relations. Ratheesh, who is also the Honorary Consul of the Russian Federation since 2008, talks about his insights, the Russian population in Kerala and more.

How did you get acquainted with Russian culture?

I loved Russian literature from a young age. I was also an active member of the House of Soviet Cultural Centre, known as the Russian House today, which was established in 1975. The interest in Russia grew when a spectacular Festival of the Soviet Union was organised in India in the late 1980s. In 1989, I received a scholarship to study medicine in Russia. In 1991, due to the disintegration of the Soviet Union, the centre was closed down. I later took the initiative to reopen the centre. Since 2000, I have been its director. Of all the directors of Russian Houses in 75 countries, I am the only non-Russian.

Tell us about receving the Order of Friendship.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree conferring the honour on three diplomatic representatives of the Russian foreign ministry. The award is given in recognition of the contribution to Indo-Russian relations and the implementation of Russia’s foreign policy.

What are the major roles of an Honorary Consul?

The Honorary Consulate mainly provides counselling and legal services to Russian citizens under their respective jurisdictions. Their welfare is our responsibility. In many cases, the beneficiaries include Russians visiting Kerala, citizens who settled here by marrying Malayalis, and long-stay Russian tourists.

Has the number of Russian tourists coming to Kerala gone up?

Yes, post-pandemic, a large number of Russian tourists are visiting Kerala. After the beginning of the special military operations, Russians faced difficulty visiting countries like Europe and the US, and started looking for Russian-friendly countries to visit. India, especially Kerala, is popular among them as the state has many things, including a tropical climate, that attract them. We have sought the Department of Tourism’s nod to teach lifeguards in the state Russia. In the first phase, we plan to train lifeguards in Varkala.

How active is the Russian House?

There are two clubs, Indo-Russian Youth Club and Indo-Russian Children Club, under Russian House which aims to nurture a generation that has a good bonding to ensure a harmonious future. The clubs are facilitated by the student and cultural exchange programmes. Recently, three schoolchildren from Thiruvananthapuram were shortlisted for the Artek camp which resumed this year.

It is a prominent annual vacation student programme held in Artek in Russia, where the children are engaged in academic, cultural, scientific and leisure activities with other children selected from across the globe.

