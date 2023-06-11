BJP boycotts council meet over suspension of zonal office staff in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The corporation council meeting on Friday witnessed a war of words over the suspension of three officers of the corporation’s Nemom zonal office by the Local Self Government Department (LSGD).BJP councillors boycotted the meeting after an hour and a half of discussion on the matter. BJP councillors defended the officers and accused the governing council of targeting ‘efficient staff.’ They also said that the vigilance wing had taken action against them with the knowledge of corporation officials.

Assistant executive engineer Jose H John and overseers P V Jinsy and C E Priya were suspended pending inquiry following a statewide raid conducted by the internal vigilance wing of the LSGD on Thursday. According to sources, the vigilance unearthed severe irregularities where building numbers and occupancy certificates were found to have been issued in violation of Kerala Municipal Building Rules and based on fake reports.

When the council meeting began at 2.30 pm, Opposition leader and BJP parliamentary party leader M R Gopan raised the suspension of the three officers as well as J Jayalal, a former driver with the corporation, for making defamatory remarks against Health Minister Veena George through social media. Gopan said that the governing council was handpicking some officers and taking action against them as they had come out against the whims and fancies of the governing council.

LDF councillor D R Anil said that it was the decision of the state government and had nothing to do with the corporation. “The three officers were suspended following the raid conducted by the internal vigilance wing. The government took action accordingly. So the allegations raised by Gopan are baseless. It was aimed at deliberately delaying the council meeting, Anil said.

But BJP councillor Thirumala Anil asked Mayor Arya Rajendran whether any police case had been registered against Jayalal. The mayor said that she had sent a letter to the police recommending action against Jayalal. Thirumala Anil defended M R Gopan, saying that the matter raised by the latter was true. “The governing council has been targeting officers who oppose the governing council’s decisions and are either fired or suspended,” he said.

BJP councillor Karamana Ajith pointed out irregularities in providing TC numbers to some buildings near Chenkalchoola and giving the same TC number to a restaurant nearby. However, the mayor replied that if any officers committed such malpractices, the corporation would take action.

Later, deputy mayor K Raju criticised BJP councillors for wasting the council’s time by raising silly issues. Welfare standing committee chairperson S Salim said that if any employee commits any kind of malpractice, they should be punished. He also added that if the suspended officials are found innocent after the inquiry, they should be reinstated. “The government has suspended them pending an inquiry. So an inquiry is on. Let the inquiry be completed. We will see what action needs to be taken,” Salim said. Works standing committee chairperson Medayil Vikraman said that the BJP councillors wasted more than an hour discussing silly issues and that important items on the agenda could not be taken up for discussion.

Meanwhile, tempers ran high as BJP councillor V G Girikumar raised political allegations. This irked LDF councillor Amsu Vamadevan. Soon, the microphone allotted for Girikumar was switched off amid the discussion, which enraged BJP councillors. Later, the BJP councillors walked out of the council hall and staged a protest in front of the corporate office.

