Applications for admission to polytech colleges in Thiruvananthapuram accepted from June 14

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The applications for regular diploma courses for admission to the polytechnic colleges for the academic year 2023-24 can be sent from June 14. The admissions will be to all government-aided, IHRD, and CAPE-self-financing polytechnic colleges in the state.

Those who have qualified for higher studies after passing SSLC/THSLC/CBSE-X and other equivalent examinations in Maths, Science, and English as individual subjects can apply for the engineering stream (Stream 1), and those who have studied Maths and English for the non-engineering stream (Stream 2). Admission to all seats in government/IHRD/CAPE polytechnic colleges, of which 85% are in aided polytechnics, and 50% are in self-financing polytechnic colleges, will be done online.

Those who have passed THSLC and VHSE have a 10 % and 2% reservation, respectively. The VHSE passed students can choose branches according to their trades. Five per cent of seats are reserved for the differently abled. SC/ST, OBC, and SEBC category applicants also have reservations as per government norms. A 10% reservation has been given to the economically backward category.

The index score for selection to Stream 1 is determined by giving prior weightage to mathematics and science in the SSLC examination, while the index score for selection to Stream 2 is determined by giving prior weightage to maths and English. The application fee is Rs 200 for the general category and `100 for the SC/ST category. Before submitting the application, a one-time registration process should be completed through the website www.polyadmission.org by paying the fee.

Sports quota and NCC quota applicants should apply online and then submit a copy of the application to the NCC Directorate and Sports Council, respectively. Online application can be submitted till June 30. For more information, visit www.polyadmission.org.

