Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Applications for admission to polytech colleges in Thiruvananthapuram accepted from June 14

Those who have passed THSLC and VHSE have a 10 % and 2% reservation, respectively. The VHSE passed students can choose branches according to their trades.

Published: 12th June 2023 07:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2023 07:16 AM   |  A+A-

Exams

Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The applications for regular diploma courses for admission to the polytechnic colleges for the academic year 2023-24 can be sent from June 14. The admissions will be to all government-aided, IHRD, and CAPE-self-financing polytechnic colleges in the state.

Those who have qualified for higher studies after passing SSLC/THSLC/CBSE-X and other equivalent examinations in Maths, Science, and English as individual subjects can apply for the engineering stream (Stream 1), and those who have studied Maths and English for the non-engineering stream (Stream 2). Admission to all seats in government/IHRD/CAPE polytechnic colleges, of which 85% are in aided polytechnics, and 50% are in self-financing polytechnic colleges, will be done online.

Those who have passed THSLC and VHSE have a 10 % and 2% reservation, respectively. The VHSE passed students can choose branches according to their trades. Five per cent of seats are reserved for the differently abled. SC/ST, OBC, and SEBC category applicants also have reservations as per government norms. A 10% reservation has been given to the economically backward category.

The index score for selection to Stream 1 is determined by giving prior weightage to mathematics and science in the SSLC examination, while the index score for selection to Stream 2 is determined by giving prior weightage to maths and English. The application fee is Rs 200 for the general category and `100 for the SC/ST category. Before submitting the application, a one-time registration process should be completed through the website www.polyadmission.org by paying the fee.

Sports quota and NCC quota applicants should apply online and then submit a copy of the application to the NCC Directorate and Sports Council, respectively. Online application can be submitted till June 30. For more information, visit www.polyadmission.org.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Polytechnic Colleges
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp