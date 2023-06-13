Applications invited for MSc Biotech course at RGCB in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology (RGCB), an autonomous institution under the Central Department of Science and Technology, has invited applications for admission to the full-time MSc Biotechnology course for the academic year 2023-25. Candidates with Science/Engineering/Medicine degrees as per UGC norms with not less than 60% marks or equivalent grade and a ‘GAT-B’ score can apply.

Candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ OBC-NCL/ PWD (Persons with Disabilities) categories have a 5% mark concession in the qualifying examination. The two-year course with four semesters has specialisations in Disease Biology, Genetic Engineering, Molecular Diagnostics and DNA Profiling. There are 20 seats in total, ten seats each in both courses.

Final year qualifying exam candidates will also be considered. Those who get admission will get a stipend of `6,000 per month in the first year and Rs 8,000 per month in the second year. Online applications can be submitted until June 18. Details are available at the https://rgcb.res.in/msc-adm website.

