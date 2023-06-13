Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Applications invited for MSc Biotech course at RGCB in Kerala

Final year qualifying exam candidates will also be considered.

Published: 13th June 2023 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2023 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

Exams

Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology (RGCB), an autonomous institution under the Central Department of Science and Technology, has invited applications for admission to the full-time MSc Biotechnology course for the academic year 2023-25. Candidates with Science/Engineering/Medicine degrees as per UGC norms with not less than 60% marks or equivalent grade and a ‘GAT-B’ score can apply. 

Candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ OBC-NCL/ PWD (Persons with Disabilities) categories have a 5% mark concession in the qualifying examination. The two-year course with four semesters has specialisations in Disease Biology, Genetic Engineering, Molecular Diagnostics and DNA Profiling. There are 20 seats in total, ten seats each in both courses.

Final year qualifying exam candidates will also be considered. Those who get admission will get a stipend of `6,000 per month in the first year and Rs 8,000 per month in the second year. Online applications can be submitted until June 18. Details are available at the https://rgcb.res.in/msc-adm website.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajiv Gandhi Centre for BiotechnologyMSc Biotechnology course
India Matters
Congress will win over 140 seats, will abide by party's decision on CM: DK Shivakumar
29-year-old Bengal woman designs dress for Queen Camilla, brooch for King Charles III
Wrestlers protest: India's top grapplers form two panels to decide future
Army grounds ALH Dhruv fleet following May 4 crash in J&K

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp