Vizhinjam port: The ‘swallowed shore’ in Kerala's capital

The origin and meaning of Vizhinjam, the place’s name, like many other localities in the capital, has several theories.

Published: 13th June 2023

A fisherman casts his net from a boat docked at Vizhinjam harbour | B P Deepu

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:   In Thiruvananthapuram’s Vizhinjam town lies a natural harbour that has been in use since ancient times. The curved rocks surrounding the harbour are believed to have provided protection to ships and boats. Not only the oldest, but the harbour at Vizhinjam is also one of the busiest in the region and has played a major role in the maritime history and trade of Kerala.

The origin and meaning of Vizhinjam, the place’s name, like many other localities in the capital, has several theories. One of them says the name comes from the verb Vizhngan, which means ‘to swallow’ in Malayalam. Since Vizhinjam is a coastal town, the sea appears as if it is swallowing a part of the shore, hence the name. According to historian M G Sasibhooshan, this is one of the most popular beliefs about the origin of the place’s name. 

According to other sources, the name Vizhinjam is derived from the words ‘vizi’, which means ‘round’ or ‘circular’, and ‘injam’ which means ‘port’. Hence, Vizhinjam may mean a ‘round port’ or ‘circular port,’ a likely reference to the shape of the natural harbour.

Another theory suggests that Vizhinjam may have been derived from the Sanskrit word ‘Vyakhyana’, which means ‘explanation’ or ‘commentary’.  As per this theory, the name may have been given to the town due to the presence of a famous temple dedicated to Lord Shiva, where scholars used to gather to discuss and interpret the religious scriptures.

Vizhinjam has long served as a fishing harbour for the locals of the coastal region. Now, it is going to be converted into a port again, which would attract commercial activities from around the world to the place as was the case in ancient times.

Besides fishing and trade, Vizhinjam is also known for its beautiful beaches and backwaters, a favourite of tourists who arrive in large numbers every year. Kovalam Beach, one of the most popular beaches in Kerala, lies just a few kilometres away from Vizhinjam.

