Gray langur escapes from Thiruvananthapuram zoo

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A four-year-old gray langur escaped from the Thiruvananthapuram Zoo moments after it was transferred to a new enclosure. The incident occurred at 3.30 pm on Tuesday when the female gray langur was released to a new enclosure on a trial basis ahead of Minister for Zoos J Chinchu Rani officially releasing it for public viewing on Thursday.

A pair of gray langurs were brought from Sri Venkateswara Zoological Park, Tirupati in Andra Pradesh, to Thiruvananthapuram Zoo on June 5.

“The water moat was repaired and the trees were also pruned in the new enclosure. But within a few minutes of being released, the langur jumped from one tree to another towards the Nanthencode area. Though we chased it for a while, it disappeared out of our sight,” senior veterinary surgeon Dr Jacob Alexander told TNIE.

“The most difficult talk I have experienced in my career so far has always been darting monkeys as it will fall on the ground when we try to dart it,” the doctor added. The zoo authorities are hoping that the gray langur will return to its partner who is safe in the enclosure.

They are also worried that the monkey might be confused about the way back as it is new to the area. The zoo authorities have urged the public to be vigilant as the monkey might attack if provoked.

