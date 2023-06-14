Illegal constructions: Thiruvananthapuram corporation finds violation, serves notice on owners

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Following TNIE’s report that the city corporation had given licenses and allotted TC numbers to two commercial buildings at Oottukuzhy that were constructed in gross violation of the Building Rules, the civic body took action and found irregularities after measuring the building and land.

According to the corporation officials, there were violations of the Building Rules as per the primary assessment. A notice has been served to the building owners. Binu Francis, the corporation secretary, told TNIE that the officials found violations of building rules after measuring the building, and they were served notice to bring all the documents related to the building and land clearance.

“Prima facie, the buildings were constructed illegally, violating the rules. The buildings are constructed very close to the drainage canals nearby. So they were asked to bring the necessary documents, including the building permit copy. However, the corporation had earlier granted exemptions in some cases. So we also need to verify whether these buildings were exempt. But, at a glance, the buildings violated the rules,” Francis said.

A grab from the report that appeared in TNIE on June 13, 2023

Meanwhile, Sachin A G, who brought the violation to light, said that commercial buildings should not be given exemptions.

“Commercial buildings are not like residences. In some cases, exemptions have been given to residences. If any exemption is given to these buildings, then it is a serious lapse on the part of the corporation,” he said.

The buildings are located at Oottukuzhy – a stone’s throw away from the Secretariat – between Vanross Junction and Chenkalchoola.

The first building was built close to a drainage canal, ignoring the stipulated minimum distance. Also, the first and second floors of the three-storey building were built illegally and lacked a TC number or building permit.

The second building, near the first one, is also built very close to the canal and houses a restaurant on the ground floor. The restaurant management has covered the drain with slabs and uses it as a washing spot.

Though Sachin had filed a complaint with the mayor (Arya Rajendran) and Vigilance, they did not respond. Later, he approached the Chief Minister’s office, and the office forwarded the complaint to the corporation for further perusal.

Sachin, in his complaint, said that the corporation had helped the buildings’ owners by overlooking the rules. The buildings are situated in the Vazhuthacaud ward. In the council meeting held on Friday, when BJP councillor Karamana Ajith pointed out the irregularities, the mayor said the corporation would take action if anyone had committed such malpractices.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Following TNIE’s report that the city corporation had given licenses and allotted TC numbers to two commercial buildings at Oottukuzhy that were constructed in gross violation of the Building Rules, the civic body took action and found irregularities after measuring the building and land. According to the corporation officials, there were violations of the Building Rules as per the primary assessment. A notice has been served to the building owners. Binu Francis, the corporation secretary, told TNIE that the officials found violations of building rules after measuring the building, and they were served notice to bring all the documents related to the building and land clearance. “Prima facie, the buildings were constructed illegally, violating the rules. The buildings are constructed very close to the drainage canals nearby. So they were asked to bring the necessary documents, including the building permit copy. However, the corporation had earlier granted exemptions in some cases. So we also need to verify whether these buildings were exempt. But, at a glance, the buildings violated the rules,” Francis said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); A grab from the report that appeared in TNIE on June 13, 2023Meanwhile, Sachin A G, who brought the violation to light, said that commercial buildings should not be given exemptions. “Commercial buildings are not like residences. In some cases, exemptions have been given to residences. If any exemption is given to these buildings, then it is a serious lapse on the part of the corporation,” he said. The buildings are located at Oottukuzhy – a stone’s throw away from the Secretariat – between Vanross Junction and Chenkalchoola. The first building was built close to a drainage canal, ignoring the stipulated minimum distance. Also, the first and second floors of the three-storey building were built illegally and lacked a TC number or building permit. The second building, near the first one, is also built very close to the canal and houses a restaurant on the ground floor. The restaurant management has covered the drain with slabs and uses it as a washing spot. Though Sachin had filed a complaint with the mayor (Arya Rajendran) and Vigilance, they did not respond. Later, he approached the Chief Minister’s office, and the office forwarded the complaint to the corporation for further perusal. Sachin, in his complaint, said that the corporation had helped the buildings’ owners by overlooking the rules. The buildings are situated in the Vazhuthacaud ward. In the council meeting held on Friday, when BJP councillor Karamana Ajith pointed out the irregularities, the mayor said the corporation would take action if anyone had committed such malpractices.