Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Lt Gen Ajith Nilakantan visits his hometown, Kerala

The Trivandrum Medical College Alumni Association will felicitate the distinguished alumnus during their convention on Friday.

Published: 14th June 2023 10:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2023 10:32 AM   |  A+A-

Lt Gen Ajith Nilakantan, Director General Hospital Services (Armed Forces), with Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at Raj Bhavan on Tuesday

Lt Gen Ajith Nilakantan, Director General Hospital Services (Armed Forces), with Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at Raj Bhavan on Tuesday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Lt Gen Ajith Nilakantan, the first Keralite to become the Director of General Hospital Services (Armed Forces), and a native of Thiruvananthapuram, visited Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at his office on Tuesday. 

It is his first visit to his hometown after assuming the office. He was accompanied by other officers in the Military Hospital in Pangode. 

He will hold discussions with the RCC director and principal of Government Medical College on Wednesday. Lt Gen Nilakantan, an accomplished head and neck Oncosurgeon, joined GMC Thiruvananthapuram as an MBBS student in 1980. 

The Trivandrum Medical College Alumni Association will felicitate the distinguished alumnus during their convention on Friday. He will also visit the headquarters of Southern Air Command on the same day. He will be visiting the Military Hospital on Saturday. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lt Gen Ajith Nilakantan Director of General Hospital Services Armed Forces Governor Arif Mohammed Khan
India Matters
Congress will win over 140 seats, will abide by party's decision on CM: DK Shivakumar
29-year-old Bengal woman designs dress for Queen Camilla, brooch for King Charles III
Wrestlers protest: India's top grapplers form two panels to decide future
Army grounds ALH Dhruv fleet following May 4 crash in J&K

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp