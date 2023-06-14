Lt Gen Ajith Nilakantan visits his hometown, Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Lt Gen Ajith Nilakantan, the first Keralite to become the Director of General Hospital Services (Armed Forces), and a native of Thiruvananthapuram, visited Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at his office on Tuesday.

It is his first visit to his hometown after assuming the office. He was accompanied by other officers in the Military Hospital in Pangode.

He will hold discussions with the RCC director and principal of Government Medical College on Wednesday. Lt Gen Nilakantan, an accomplished head and neck Oncosurgeon, joined GMC Thiruvananthapuram as an MBBS student in 1980.

The Trivandrum Medical College Alumni Association will felicitate the distinguished alumnus during their convention on Friday. He will also visit the headquarters of Southern Air Command on the same day. He will be visiting the Military Hospital on Saturday.

