Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Communicable diseases’ surveillance ramped up in Kerala

During the meeting, the situation in hospitals were thoroughly evaluated, and the minister issued directives to ensure the effective functioning of fever clinics.

Published: 15th June 2023 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2023 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

Dengue , Mosquito

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Health Minister Veena George said on Wednesday that surveillance will be strengthened at the district level against communicable diseases that crop up during the rainy season. The minister further instructed that the district-level activities should be properly evaluated at the state level to undertake further action if deemed necessary. 

The minister gave the directive in a high-level meeting after assessing the situation of the communicable disease in the state.”Extreme caution should be taken against dengue and rat fever. Field-level vigilance should also be strengthened. If communicable fever is reported anywhere, it should be reported immediately to the district level,” she said. 

During the meeting, the situation in hospitals were thoroughly evaluated, and the minister issued directives to ensure the effective functioning of fever clinics. To meet the anticipated demand, it was decided to establish special wards and ICUs in medical colleges.

The minister further emphasized the importance of ensuring the availability of medicines, safety equipment, and test kits in all hospitals. Additional supplies of medicines and supplements such as Doxycycline and ORS (Oral Rehydration Solution) were also suggested. Regular assessment of drug stock and proactive communication with the concerned authorities were stressed to guarantee the availability of essential medications.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala monsoonCommunicable diseasesVeena George
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
High tides hit the coastal areas along Dwaraka Beach in Gujarat ahead of cyclone Biparjoy's landfall. (Photo | Express)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp