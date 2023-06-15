Communicable diseases’ surveillance ramped up in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Health Minister Veena George said on Wednesday that surveillance will be strengthened at the district level against communicable diseases that crop up during the rainy season. The minister further instructed that the district-level activities should be properly evaluated at the state level to undertake further action if deemed necessary.

The minister gave the directive in a high-level meeting after assessing the situation of the communicable disease in the state.”Extreme caution should be taken against dengue and rat fever. Field-level vigilance should also be strengthened. If communicable fever is reported anywhere, it should be reported immediately to the district level,” she said.

During the meeting, the situation in hospitals were thoroughly evaluated, and the minister issued directives to ensure the effective functioning of fever clinics. To meet the anticipated demand, it was decided to establish special wards and ICUs in medical colleges.

The minister further emphasized the importance of ensuring the availability of medicines, safety equipment, and test kits in all hospitals. Additional supplies of medicines and supplements such as Doxycycline and ORS (Oral Rehydration Solution) were also suggested. Regular assessment of drug stock and proactive communication with the concerned authorities were stressed to guarantee the availability of essential medications.

