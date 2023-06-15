Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Fishermen of Pozhiyoor in Thiruvananthapuram demand groynes for protecting shoreline

Say seawall construction would hinder fishing activities of 4,500 families in the hamlet

Published: 15th June 2023 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2023 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

The road that was destroyed by sea erosion at Pozhiyoor | b p Deepu

The road that was destroyed by sea erosion at Pozhiyoor | b p Deepu

By Shainu Mohan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Battered by severe sea erosion, the fisherfolk of Pozhiyoor are demanding the construction of a pulimutt (groyne) to protect the shoreline and their livelihood. Around  4,500 families in the coastal hamlet are suffering due to the delay in implementing the long-term project to safeguard the shoreline of Pozhiyoor.

Pozhiyoor is among the ten hotspots in the state identified by the Irrigation Department as vulnerable to severe sea erosion. The National Centre for Coastal Research (NCCR), appointed by the Irrigation Department, has proposed the construction of a 1.6 km-long sea wall at Pozhiyoor, estimated to cost around Rs 51 crore. However, the fisherfolk have launched a protest against the sea wall project, claiming that it would negatively impact their livelihood.

Selvaraj Kanakaraj, a resident of Pozhiyoor, expressed  concern that the construction of a seawall would hinder fishing activities.”We have been waiting for nearly a decade now. The proposal to construct a harbour at Pozhiyoor continues to be on the backburner since 2016. Nothing is happening on the ground and the neighbourhood coastline at Kollemcode in Tamilnadu is well protected after groyne construction. Seawall will only end fishing activities. This is the matter of our survival,” Selvaraj said.

In response to the growing protest, the district collector has called for a meeting with the fisherfolk on Thursday. Pozhiyoor Johnson, a ward member of Pozhiyoor Beach, stated that the villagers are planning to stage a roadblock on Friday to demand the construction of a groyne. “Groyne construction will help fishing activities and give immediate relief to the villagers. The seawall construction is long term and will take 4 to 5 years for construction,” Johnson said.  He said that 14 acres of land, acquired by the government decades back is lying unused. “The government should construct homes for the families on this land. The rehabilitation scheme of the government is inadequate,” he added.  

Officials from the Irrigation Department argue that groyne construction is unscientific and would exacerbate sea erosion, affecting nearby coastlines. They mention that the proposal for a sea wall was based on a comprehensive study conducted by NCCR. The officials state that the Kerala Infrastructure  Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) has granted preliminary approval for the project, and any change in plans would only cause further delays.”

Changes in plans will only elay the projects. The fishermen want shorelines for fishing activities. A meeting has been convened to discuss this further as we cannot execute the project without  onvincing them about the project,” the official added. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Fishermen of Pozhiyoor Shoreline
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
High tides hit the coastal areas along Dwaraka Beach in Gujarat ahead of cyclone Biparjoy's landfall. (Photo | Express)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp