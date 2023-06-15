Fishermen of Pozhiyoor in Thiruvananthapuram demand groynes for protecting shoreline

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Battered by severe sea erosion, the fisherfolk of Pozhiyoor are demanding the construction of a pulimutt (groyne) to protect the shoreline and their livelihood. Around 4,500 families in the coastal hamlet are suffering due to the delay in implementing the long-term project to safeguard the shoreline of Pozhiyoor.

Pozhiyoor is among the ten hotspots in the state identified by the Irrigation Department as vulnerable to severe sea erosion. The National Centre for Coastal Research (NCCR), appointed by the Irrigation Department, has proposed the construction of a 1.6 km-long sea wall at Pozhiyoor, estimated to cost around Rs 51 crore. However, the fisherfolk have launched a protest against the sea wall project, claiming that it would negatively impact their livelihood.

Selvaraj Kanakaraj, a resident of Pozhiyoor, expressed concern that the construction of a seawall would hinder fishing activities.”We have been waiting for nearly a decade now. The proposal to construct a harbour at Pozhiyoor continues to be on the backburner since 2016. Nothing is happening on the ground and the neighbourhood coastline at Kollemcode in Tamilnadu is well protected after groyne construction. Seawall will only end fishing activities. This is the matter of our survival,” Selvaraj said.

In response to the growing protest, the district collector has called for a meeting with the fisherfolk on Thursday. Pozhiyoor Johnson, a ward member of Pozhiyoor Beach, stated that the villagers are planning to stage a roadblock on Friday to demand the construction of a groyne. “Groyne construction will help fishing activities and give immediate relief to the villagers. The seawall construction is long term and will take 4 to 5 years for construction,” Johnson said. He said that 14 acres of land, acquired by the government decades back is lying unused. “The government should construct homes for the families on this land. The rehabilitation scheme of the government is inadequate,” he added.

Officials from the Irrigation Department argue that groyne construction is unscientific and would exacerbate sea erosion, affecting nearby coastlines. They mention that the proposal for a sea wall was based on a comprehensive study conducted by NCCR. The officials state that the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) has granted preliminary approval for the project, and any change in plans would only cause further delays.”

Changes in plans will only elay the projects. The fishermen want shorelines for fishing activities. A meeting has been convened to discuss this further as we cannot execute the project without onvincing them about the project,” the official added.



