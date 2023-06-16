Clash with Kerala University exam date: PG students miss UGC-NET

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A section of post-graduate students, who were scheduled to appear for the UGC-NET examination on Thursday, were unable to appear for the national test as the University of Kerala’s PG first-semester examination began on the same day.

The NET exams for Political Science, Psychology and Environmental Science were scheduled on Thursday (June 15) for which the notification was issued in May. However, on June 8, the university announced the timetable for the first semester PG examinations, scheduled to begin from June 15.

Despite representations from the PG students, the varsity did not re-schedule the exam, it is alleged. However, a senior university official said the matter was discussed with the syndicate but it was decided to stick to the original exam schedule.

“I had paid Rs 1,150 to register for the UGC-NET exam and had also thoroughly prepared for it. But due to the adamant stance of the university, we were unable to attend the exam,” said an MA Political Science student.

The clash in exam dates also affected PG students for whom the varsity exams were conducted as

improvement or supplementary. In 2021, the university had rescheduled its second semester PG exams after it was pointed out that the dates clashed with the UGC-NET exam.

