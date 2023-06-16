Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Election row: Pre-arrest bail plea of college ex-principal rejected by Kerala HC

The interim order was passed by Judge Prasun Mohan while considering the anticipatory bail plea of Dr G J Shyju, who is arraigned as the first accused in the case.

Published: 16th June 2023 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2023 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image of Kerala High Court

Representational image of Kerala High Court

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major setback to the Kattakkada Christian College former principal, who is accused of aiding impersonation in the Kerala University union election, the additional sessions court on Thursday rejected his anticipatory bail plea concurring the prosecution’s argument that the alleged offence committed by the teacher cannot be ignored. 

The interim order was passed by Judge Prasun Mohan while considering the anticipatory bail plea of Dr G J Shyju, who is arraigned as the first accused in the case.

Shyju is accused of helping SFI leader Visakh A to contest the Kerala University union election by fraudulently including his name in place of a female SFI member, who had won the college election as the University Union Councillor (UUC). 

It was another candidate, Anagha, who was elected as UUC, but while preparing the list of UUC members to be sent to the university, Shyju allegedly replaced her name with that of Visakh, who is an area secretary of the SFI. Visakh is the second accused in the case. The High Court had earlier barred the police from arresting Visakh till June 20. 

Shyju’s argument was that he did nothing wrong and included Visakh’s name in the list after Anagha informed him that she was not contesting the university union election. His counsel had earlier told the court that the act was committed to let the election happen without any hindrance. 

However, public prosecutor K L Hareeshkumar countered this saying that Shyju despite having no authority to decide on a new candidate vetted the list and acted against the norms. It was revealed during the police probe that Shyju had committed a serious offence. 

The UUCs selected from various colleges assemble and vote to elect the Kerala University union office-bearers. It was alleged that Visakh’s name was included by fabricating the documents to get him elected as the chairman of the university union. The police had registered a case on the incident after the university registrar gave a written complaint to the State Police Chief.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala HC
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp