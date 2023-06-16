Election row: Pre-arrest bail plea of college ex-principal rejected by Kerala HC

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major setback to the Kattakkada Christian College former principal, who is accused of aiding impersonation in the Kerala University union election, the additional sessions court on Thursday rejected his anticipatory bail plea concurring the prosecution’s argument that the alleged offence committed by the teacher cannot be ignored.

The interim order was passed by Judge Prasun Mohan while considering the anticipatory bail plea of Dr G J Shyju, who is arraigned as the first accused in the case.

Shyju is accused of helping SFI leader Visakh A to contest the Kerala University union election by fraudulently including his name in place of a female SFI member, who had won the college election as the University Union Councillor (UUC).

It was another candidate, Anagha, who was elected as UUC, but while preparing the list of UUC members to be sent to the university, Shyju allegedly replaced her name with that of Visakh, who is an area secretary of the SFI. Visakh is the second accused in the case. The High Court had earlier barred the police from arresting Visakh till June 20.

Shyju’s argument was that he did nothing wrong and included Visakh’s name in the list after Anagha informed him that she was not contesting the university union election. His counsel had earlier told the court that the act was committed to let the election happen without any hindrance.

However, public prosecutor K L Hareeshkumar countered this saying that Shyju despite having no authority to decide on a new candidate vetted the list and acted against the norms. It was revealed during the police probe that Shyju had committed a serious offence.

The UUCs selected from various colleges assemble and vote to elect the Kerala University union office-bearers. It was alleged that Visakh’s name was included by fabricating the documents to get him elected as the chairman of the university union. The police had registered a case on the incident after the university registrar gave a written complaint to the State Police Chief.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major setback to the Kattakkada Christian College former principal, who is accused of aiding impersonation in the Kerala University union election, the additional sessions court on Thursday rejected his anticipatory bail plea concurring the prosecution’s argument that the alleged offence committed by the teacher cannot be ignored. The interim order was passed by Judge Prasun Mohan while considering the anticipatory bail plea of Dr G J Shyju, who is arraigned as the first accused in the case. Shyju is accused of helping SFI leader Visakh A to contest the Kerala University union election by fraudulently including his name in place of a female SFI member, who had won the college election as the University Union Councillor (UUC). googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); It was another candidate, Anagha, who was elected as UUC, but while preparing the list of UUC members to be sent to the university, Shyju allegedly replaced her name with that of Visakh, who is an area secretary of the SFI. Visakh is the second accused in the case. The High Court had earlier barred the police from arresting Visakh till June 20. Shyju’s argument was that he did nothing wrong and included Visakh’s name in the list after Anagha informed him that she was not contesting the university union election. His counsel had earlier told the court that the act was committed to let the election happen without any hindrance. However, public prosecutor K L Hareeshkumar countered this saying that Shyju despite having no authority to decide on a new candidate vetted the list and acted against the norms. It was revealed during the police probe that Shyju had committed a serious offence. The UUCs selected from various colleges assemble and vote to elect the Kerala University union office-bearers. It was alleged that Visakh’s name was included by fabricating the documents to get him elected as the chairman of the university union. The police had registered a case on the incident after the university registrar gave a written complaint to the State Police Chief.