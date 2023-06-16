Leo and Nayla say ‘hello’ to Thiruvananthapuram zoo

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The zoo in the state capital has recently become home to two majestic lions, further enriching its diverse collection of animals. Leo, a six-year-old hybrid male lion, was ceremoniously introduced to his expansive enclosure at the city zoo by Minister J Chinchurani on Thursday.

Initially appearing perplexed, Leo’s confusion quickly dissipated when five-year-old Nayla was released into the adjacent enclosure. Leo expressed his true colours with a powerful roar.The city zoo had been eagerly awaiting the arrival of lions for several years, and this long-awaited moment has finally become a reality.

Leo and Nayla, who were brought from Sri Venkateswara Zoological Park in Tirupati on June 5, were officially named by the minister amidst great fanfare.In exchange for the lions, the zoo provided four hyenas and six hog deer that were in excess, following the approval of the Central Zoo Authority.

Leo and Nayla, a five-year-old lioness brought from the same zoo, displaying aggressiveness from their separate enclosures | B P Deepu

Leo and Nayla were transported from Tirupati in separate cages and are currently housed in adjoining enclosures as they are not yet familiar with each other. They underwent a week-long quarantine. With their arrival, the lion population at the zoo has increased by four. The other existing lions are 22-year-old Ayush and eight-year-old Gracy.

“The transportation of Leo and Nayla by road from Tirupati to the Thiruvananthapuram zoo was an arduous task for the zoo authorities, who did an excellent job. After completing their quarantine, the public can now visit and see the lion pair. The zoo authorities have initi ated negotiations with other zoos in India and abroad to bring a pair of American Tigers (jaguars) and zebras,” Chinchurani said.

The zoo authorities eagerly anticipate introducing them to each other, hoping for successful mating.

Dr Jacob Alexander, a senior veterinary surgeon, informed TNIE that Leo is fed eight kilograms of beef daily, while Nayla enjoys six kilograms.

“Usually, the lions here prefer chicken over beef, but our new arrivals have become avid beef lovers. On Mondays, they are given only bones to help diversify their food pattern. In the coming days, we will place the meat on a branch, challenging them to showcase their agility in catching and devouring it. While the temperature in Tirupati was 40 degrees Celsius, here it is a pleasant 30 degrees Celsius amid lush foliage, which they thoroughly enjoyed on their first day,”Alexander explained.

