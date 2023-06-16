Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Leo and Nayla say ‘hello’ to Thiruvananthapuram zoo

Leo and Nayla were transported from Tirupati in separate cages and are currently housed in adjoining enclosures as they are not yet familiar with each other.

Published: 16th June 2023 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2023 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

Leo, a six-year-old hybrid male lion that was brought from Tirupati, exploring the Thiruvananthapuram zoo

Leo, a six-year-old hybrid male lion that was brought from Tirupati, exploring the Thiruvananthapuram zoo

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The zoo in the state capital has recently become home to two majestic lions, further enriching its diverse collection of animals. Leo, a six-year-old hybrid male lion, was ceremoniously introduced to his expansive enclosure at the city zoo by Minister J Chinchurani on Thursday.

Initially appearing perplexed, Leo’s confusion quickly dissipated when five-year-old Nayla was released into the adjacent enclosure. Leo expressed his true colours with a powerful roar.The city zoo had been eagerly awaiting the arrival of lions for several years, and this long-awaited moment has finally become a reality.

Leo and Nayla, who were brought from Sri Venkateswara Zoological Park in Tirupati on June 5, were officially named by the minister amidst great fanfare.In exchange for the lions, the zoo provided four hyenas and six hog deer that were in excess, following the approval of the Central Zoo Authority.

 Leo and Nayla, a five-year-old lioness brought from the same zoo, displaying aggressiveness from their separate enclosures | B P Deepu

Leo and Nayla were transported from Tirupati in separate cages and are currently housed in adjoining enclosures as they are not yet familiar with each other. They underwent a week-long quarantine. With their arrival, the lion population at the zoo has increased by four. The other existing lions are 22-year-old Ayush and eight-year-old Gracy.

“The transportation of Leo and Nayla by road from Tirupati to the Thiruvananthapuram zoo was an arduous task for the zoo authorities, who did an excellent job. After completing their quarantine, the public can now visit and see the lion pair. The zoo authorities have initi    ated negotiations with other zoos in India and abroad to bring a pair of American Tigers (jaguars) and zebras,” Chinchurani said.  

The zoo authorities eagerly anticipate introducing them to each other, hoping for successful mating. 
Dr Jacob Alexander, a senior veterinary surgeon, informed TNIE that Leo is fed eight kilograms of beef daily, while Nayla enjoys six kilograms.  

“Usually, the lions here prefer chicken over beef, but our new arrivals have become avid beef lovers. On Mondays, they are given only bones to help diversify their food pattern. In the coming days, we will place the meat on a branch, challenging them to showcase their agility in catching and devouring it. While the temperature in Tirupati was 40 degrees Celsius, here it is a pleasant 30 degrees Celsius amid lush foliage, which they thoroughly enjoyed on their first day,”Alexander explained.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
LionThiruvananthapuram zoo
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp