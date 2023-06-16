Poor fund flow clogs canals in Kerala's capital city  

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Inadequate allotment of fund for the pre-monsoon cleaning drive has landed the Irrigation Department in a fix as major canal networks in the capital continue to be clogged with garbage. It is learnt that the department has received only the bare minimum fund for pre-monsoon cleaning activities and tonnes of garbage continue to clog the canal network exposing the capital to the threat of flooding. The recent pre-monsoon showers had caused flooding in Thampanoor and other low-lying areas.

With cleaning activities reaching nowhere, the irrigation department has sought more funds from the state government.

A source said the department received only Rs 8 lakh for pre-monsoon cleaning activities. “The entire division received Rs 20 lakh for pre-monsoon cleaning and our sub-division office received Rs 8 lakh. In connection with the Prime Minister’s visit, cleaning activities were undertaken by spending around

Rs 2.5 lakh. In addition to this, work was taken up at Attakulangara School on an emergency basis,” said an official source.

The official said tonnes of floating garbage continue to accumulate in the Amayizhanjan Thodu every day.

“Regular cleaning is required and tonnes of floating garbage has accumulated at Pazhavangadi Canal. We have submitted an estimate of Rs 10 lakh to the department to undertake the cleaning activities. Scientific handling and removal of the waste is the responsibility of the city corporation and earlier it used to clean up the canals. Now it has put the responsibility on us claiming that the irrigation department is the custodian of the canal,” said the official.

Fort ward councillor Janaki Ammal S said proper cleaning of drains is not happening and the residential areas are under threat of communicable diseases owing to unclean stormwater drains.

“It’s the responsibility of these departments to carry out cleaning activities and I have sent letters to all these departments urging them to clean up the drainage and canal network. They behave as if it’s not their responsibility. They do cleaning only when we raise these issues,” said Ammal.

The irrigation department is struggling to mobilise funds for emergency cleaning activities. “We could request funds from Disaster Management Authority. They normally release funds for emergency work. If we don’t carry out cleaning activities, there will be flooding,” an official said.

Cleaning of culvert pending

The 145-metre-long culvert under the railway tracks clogged with silt and garbage continues to pose a flood threat. The proposal to dredge and clean the culvert remains on paper.

“The culvert was last cleaned eight years ago during Operation Anantha. It’s a specialised work and requires at least Rs 50 lakh to clean up the culvert which is running underneath the railway tracks,” said an official of the irrigation department.

“The culvert is a bottleneck and could cause flooding during heavy rain. There is a box culvert inside the KSRTC bus station too. Thermocol waste is a major headache and a large quantity of such waste is being dumped in stormwater drains daily. Waste from hotels and barber shops too, are dumped into these canals,” said the officials.

Fencing not at all feasible

Eight years ago, the irrigation department had put up fencing to prevent the dumping of waste into the canal.

But due to a lack of maintenance, a majority of the portion has been destroyed.

“Fencing is not feasible otherwise annual maintenance should be undertaken. We cut open the fencing to undertake cleaning activities,” said the official.

According to an official, the installation of CCTVs and strict action against violators dumping waste would help mitigate the issues.

A senior official of the corporation said the civic body will install CCTVs soon at all vulnerable points.

“We have procured cameras that are movable and can be installed anywhere. We have decided to step up surveillance and take strict action against offenders,” said the official.

The official said the civic body has installed trash booms in the canal networks to remove floating waste. “We are planning to install more trash booms to keep water bodies pollution free,” the official said.

The official pre-monsoon activities undertaken by the civic body are nearing completion. “Only 200 monsoon-related work is remaining and it will be completed in the coming days,” said the official.



