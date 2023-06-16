Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Thekkanakkara Canal: ‘Severe flooding imminent; immediate intervention needed’

An official of the irrigation department said there has been a significant dip in the flow of water through the canal.

Thekkanakkara canal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thekkanakkara Canal, the heavily clogged stormwater drain passing through the heart of the city, continues to pose a flood threat to the capital. The reconstruction of the artificial canal built in 1956 is crucial in mitigating flooding in the city.

An official source said the flow of water through the canal has come down drastically owing to a lack of cleaning and maintenance activities. The irrigation department had entrusted the College of Engineering Trivandrum (CET) to carry out a detailed study of the stability of the canal back in 2020.

An official of the irrigation department said there has been a significant dip in the flow of water through the canal. “In the near future, the canal will get clogged fully and would lead to severe flooding. Immediate intervention is required and the reconstruction of the canal is the only way to address the issue,” said the official. 

The CET will submit the report in December. “We are awaiting the report and the government will have to take a stand on what needs to be done to clean the Thekkananakkara canal,” the official added. Earlier, an attempt by the district administration to remove encroachments in the canal had failed following a legal hurdle. 

