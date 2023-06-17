Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

‘Cult a way’ is on the way to sway in Thiruvananthapuram

By Sosa Sara Zacharia
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The 11th edition of ‘Cult A Way’, the Sree Chitra Thirunal College of Engineering’s popular festival, is back! It will be held from June 23 to 25 at Nishaghandhi and will don the tagline, ‘The Bohemian Saga’.

“The event has put our college on the map since 2011. It becomes much bigger and better as the years go by, and that is what makes ‘Cult A Way’ special. It is a fest for everyone because of the large fusion of events that are being staged every year,” says Vismal S Kumar, the festival convener.

During the festival, attendees will have the opportunity to watch performances by talented artists from across the country, such as Grammy-award nominee Shilpa Rao, rapper and lyricist Arivu, folk rock band Storyteller, DJ Trement, metal band Kryptos, rapper Fejo, folk rock band Swarathama, DJ Swattrex, electronic music producer 6091, and more.

In addition to music, there will be dance performances, stand-up comedy shows, and other activities.
“The emotion of Cult A Way pulses within the hearts of each SCTian. Cult A Way personifies the essence of passion, hard work, and dreams. This eleventh edition will elevate Cult A Way to new heights, building upon the legacy of the past ten editions”, said Ansiya, the festival’s co-convener.

Tickets for the festival can be purchased online through BookMyShow.

