Group leaders’ meeting a ‘mere gathering’: V D Satheesan

Satheesan said it was the privilege of the Congress Legislature Party leader and the state president to announce the final list of block presidents. 

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, in an apparent bid to play down factional issues in the Congress, has termed the June 9 meeting of the A and I group leaders in Thiruvananthapuram a mere gathering of senior leaders.

During the ‘meet the press’ event organised by the Kerala Union of Working Journalists on Friday, Satheesan also said none in the party had challenged either him or KPCC president K Sudhakaran until now.

“Can a mere gathering of five people be called a group meeting? The five leaders gathered after two years. Earlier, group meetings were a regular affair and were not news,” Satheesan said. He added, “There may be complaints against the state leadership. I am not ruling it out.”

On the group leaders’ decision to meet AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge, he said it was Congress leaders who were going to meet Kharge. Satheesan said it was the privilege of the Congress Legislature Party leader and the state president to announce the final list of block presidents. 

“I have not suggested any names. Nearly 75% of the block presidents are youth. We are promoting the next generation and will hang up our boots when the time comes. I am not going to grab onto the seat forever,” Satheesan said. He also denied reports of his supporters entering the Youth Congress state president fray.

