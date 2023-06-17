Months after anti-port protest, Vizhinjam coast still stews in discontent

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: On the Vizhinjam coast, wherein the air had rang loud with cries of protest over the construction of the international seaport only months ago, there’s now dead silence. But it is likely only the calm before the storm as not all is well within the coastal community.

The Thiruvananthapuram Latin Diocese, which spearheaded the fisherfolks’ protest, formed a committee on Thursday to start a public hearing over the port construction issues. The committee, led by Dr K V Thomas, also visited the Vizhinjam fishing harbour site. The fisherfolks told the committee that after the port’s construction, they are facing many issues at sea. According to them, the sea near the fishing harbour has become shallow, while the waves have become higher, posing a threat to country boats.

They pointed out that the under-sea coral reefs, too, had been destroyed after the port’s construction began. This, they say, has destroyed the ecosystem in the area. Many fishes, abundant at this time of the year, are now nowhere to be seen. A large ecosystem of shrimp was destroyed in construction activities. Many who worked in the field of mussels and clam gathering are yet to receive compensation from the government.

According to some, the Kambavala and Kattamara fish workers are now jobless. As the port construction had resulted in job loss to many, many fisherwomen have sought work as domestic help, the fisherfolks told the committee.

Later, the committee visited the Kovalam beach. It observed that the sea had swallowed a large part of the Hawa beach even before the monsoon gathered strength. Vishak, an expert in oceanography, told the committee that there is apprehension about the future of the Kovalam beach as the port construction at Vizhinjam is progressing.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: On the Vizhinjam coast, wherein the air had rang loud with cries of protest over the construction of the international seaport only months ago, there’s now dead silence. But it is likely only the calm before the storm as not all is well within the coastal community. The Thiruvananthapuram Latin Diocese, which spearheaded the fisherfolks’ protest, formed a committee on Thursday to start a public hearing over the port construction issues. The committee, led by Dr K V Thomas, also visited the Vizhinjam fishing harbour site. The fisherfolks told the committee that after the port’s construction, they are facing many issues at sea. According to them, the sea near the fishing harbour has become shallow, while the waves have become higher, posing a threat to country boats. They pointed out that the under-sea coral reefs, too, had been destroyed after the port’s construction began. This, they say, has destroyed the ecosystem in the area. Many fishes, abundant at this time of the year, are now nowhere to be seen. A large ecosystem of shrimp was destroyed in construction activities. Many who worked in the field of mussels and clam gathering are yet to receive compensation from the government.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); According to some, the Kambavala and Kattamara fish workers are now jobless. As the port construction had resulted in job loss to many, many fisherwomen have sought work as domestic help, the fisherfolks told the committee. Later, the committee visited the Kovalam beach. It observed that the sea had swallowed a large part of the Hawa beach even before the monsoon gathered strength. Vishak, an expert in oceanography, told the committee that there is apprehension about the future of the Kovalam beach as the port construction at Vizhinjam is progressing.