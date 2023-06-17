Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Waves and the wails, sea erosion wreaks havoc in Thiruvananthapuram

Sea erosion has already started to wreak havoc in the coastal hamlets across Thiruvananthapuram even before the monsoon gained strength.

Published: 17th June 2023

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Sea erosion has already started to wreak havoc in the coastal hamlets across Thiruvananthapuram even before the monsoon gained strength. Pozhiyoor — the fishing village bordering the Tamil Nadu coast in the capital — has already been ravaged by rough waves, and villagers are anticipating more damage once monsoon picks up pace in the coming days. 

Pushpalilly, 82, in front of her house at 
South Kollemcode in Pozhiyoor

As many as 37 houses have been damaged and more than 300 families are living under immediate threat of loss to property. In the past week, the 2km Pozhiyoor-Kollemcode beach road has been destroyed by massive waves. 

The construction of groyne in the neighbouring village in Tamil Nadu is cited as the reason for sea erosion this year. Despite being identified as one of the top 10 spots vulnerable to sea erosion, the authorities have failed to make interventions to protect the coast and the livelihood of the fisherman at Pozhiyoor. The proposed harbour here has been remaining on paper for years. 

As many as 4,500 families in the village are on a warpath demanding immediate intervention from the government. A seawall project worth `51 crore is in the pipeline. On Friday, the villagers staged a protest demanding immediate implementation of the harbour project. TNIE lensman B P Deepu captures the lives and destruction of the village.

