1 million Haj pilgrims in Saudi, mask mandate returns

By Express News Service

With the arrival of nearly 30,000 pilgrims on Saturday, the Saudi Press Agency reported that close to a million people have reached the Gulf nation for Haj this year.

This is the largest influx of visitors to the Kingdom in nearly three years, following the easing of restrictions imposed due to the Covid pandemic.

In view of the large inflow, authorities have issued a call for caution, imploring pilgrims to don medical

masks for their own well-being and that of their fellow pilgrims.

Ancient treasures unearthed in Abu Dhabi

Archaeologists in Abu Dhabi have discovered more archaeological sites and artefacts dating back to 1300 BCE. The findings were made during excavations of a Late Pre-Islamic cemetery in the Kuwaitat area of Al Ain, a city in the United Arab Emirates, while upgrading roads and infrastructure in the Shaabiya neighbourhood. The excavation revealed a cemetery, with 20 graves containing well-preserved items such as amphorae, ceramics, bronze bowls, and glass vessels. The graves also yielded a significant amount of iron weaponry, including arrows, spears, and a fully-preserved 70-cm-long sword.

UAE reintroduces 3-month visa for visitors

The UAE has reintroduced a new visa which permits visitors to stay in the country for up to 90 days. According to industry experts, there has not been a surge in demand for this visa yet as it was introduced by the end of May 2023. Most are not aware of it, said a tourism professional. According to him, the visa can be extended within the country for an additional cost. The fee for the 90-day visit varies with a starting price of 1,500 to 2,000 dirhams.

