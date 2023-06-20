Ambitious nightlife project waits for official launch in Kerala's Kanakakunnu

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Despite growing protests and legal hurdles, the ambitious nightlife project at Kanakakunnu, initiated by the tourism department, has been completed and awaits inauguration. According to reliable sources, the Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society Ltd (ULCCS), the agency engaged by the department, successfully finished the project last month.

The project was implemented as part of the state government’s policy to introduce nightlife in the region. Kanakakunnu, a popular tourist destination in the capital, was chosen as the site. “The project has been completed, and we are currently working on finalising the date for the inauguration. Hopefully, it will take place soon,” an official source said. The project was executed at Rs 2.63 crore and includes various components such as food kiosks, CCTV surveillance, landscaping, and lighting.

However, the construction activities associated with the project have sparked widespread controversy, drawing the attention of green activists in the capital. They have strongly opposed the project, claiming that the concrete structures associated with the nightlife project are defacing the heritage property and causing harm to the trees within its premises. Consequently, a case has been filed at the High Court, demanding the protection of the heritage property and restoring the premises to its original state.

Sanjeev S J, president of the Environment Protection and Research Council (EPRC), said, “The case has been scheduled for next month, and we will proceed with the hearing once all counter-petitions are filed by the parties involved. In the name of protection, conservation, and development, crores of rupees have been wasted at Kanakakunnu, which is listed as a heritage monument by the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage.” He further alleged that nearly Rs 20 crore had been spent on various projects at Kanakakunnu over the past four to five years.

Sanjeev claimed that the project has not been completed as asserted by the authorities. “Many parts of the premises are still inaccessible to the public. They have cordoned off several areas, and work is still ongoing,” he added. Recently, heritage activists, and people from all walks of life organised a gathering in front of Kanakakunnu to express their opposition and raise awareness about the negative impact of the project on the property.

