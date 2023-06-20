Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Ambitious nightlife project waits for official launch in Kerala's Kanakakunnu

It’s nearly a month since the D2.63-crore project at Kanakakunnu was completed; it is entangled in legal issues initiated by green activists.

Published: 20th June 2023 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2023 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes only

Image used for representational purposes only

By Shainu Mohan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Despite growing protests and legal hurdles, the ambitious nightlife project at Kanakakunnu, initiated by the tourism department, has been completed and awaits inauguration. According to reliable sources, the Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society Ltd (ULCCS), the agency engaged by the department, successfully finished the project last month. 

The project was implemented as part of the state government’s policy to introduce nightlife in the region. Kanakakunnu, a popular tourist destination in the capital, was chosen as the site. “The project has been completed, and we are currently working on finalising the date for the inauguration. Hopefully, it will take place soon,” an official source said. The project was executed at Rs 2.63 crore and includes various components  such as food kiosks, CCTV  surveillance, landscaping, and lighting. 

However, the construction activities associated with the project have sparked widespread controversy, drawing the attention of green activists in the capital. They have strongly opposed the project, claiming that the concrete structures associated with the nightlife project are defacing the heritage property and causing harm to the trees within its premises. Consequently, a case has been filed at the High Court, demanding the protection of the heritage property and restoring the premises to its original state.

Sanjeev S J, president of the Environment Protection and  Research Council (EPRC), said, “The case has been scheduled for next month, and we will proceed with the hearing once all counter-petitions are filed by the parties  involved. In the name of protection, conservation, and development, crores of rupees have been wasted at  Kanakakunnu, which is listed as a heritage monument by the  Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage.” He further alleged that nearly Rs 20 crore had been spent on various projects at Kanakakunnu over the past four to five years. 

Sanjeev claimed that the project has not been completed as asserted by the authorities. “Many parts of the premises are still inaccessible to the  public. They have cordoned off several areas, and work is still ongoing,” he added. Recently, heritage activists, and people from all walks of life organised a gathering in front of Kanakakunnu to express their opposition and raise awareness about the negative impact of the project on the property.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Night life Kerala High Court
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp