Utilise govt’s healthcare and educational services: Kerala Minister

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Education and Labour Minister V Sivankutty has called upon workers in the unorganised sector to take advantage of the government’s offerings in terms of healthcare, education, and maternity benefits. These benefits are accessible through a government scheme that requires a monthly subscription of Rs 100.

The government is actively addressing the concerns faced by the economically disadvantaged population, and currently, there are 62 lakh members registered under 12 welfare fund boards. He said many individuals are receiving a social security pension of Rs 1,600 per month. Over the past seven years, the government has allocated Rs 3,700 crore to the education sector, and currently, 10.5 lakh children are enroled in government schools. Efforts are being made to transform public educational institutions into centres of excellence.

As part of the recent initiatives, the minister inaugurated financial assistance programmes for new students joining schools and implemented e-office systems for welfare fund boards.

The function organised by the Kerala Unorganised Workers Social Security Board was presided over by MLA P Nandakumar. CEO Bichu Balan extended a warm welcome to the attendees, and board member A Siyavudeen expressed gratitude through a vote of thanks.

