Kerala CM to open state-level International Yoga Day event

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state-level inauguration of International Yoga Day will be done by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at 8.45 am at Jimmy George Indoor Stadium in T’Puram on Wednesday. Kerala University vice-chancellor in charge Mohanan Kunnummal will welcome the function.

Higher Education Minister R Bindu will preside over. Sports Minister V Abdurahiman will inaugurate the yoga expo. MLA V K Prashanth, Syndicate members B Balachandran, K H Babujan, B P Murali, G Muralidharan Pillai, S Naseeb, A Ajikumar and P Rajendra Kumar will participate. Kerala University registrar K S Anilkumar will deliver the vote of thanks.

Yoga at military camp

In connection with the Yoga Day celebrations, all military personnel, including officers at Pangode Military Camp, will attend a yoga and meditation programme from 7 am to 8 am. The jawans will also participate in the ‘Global Seed Ball’ campaign.

Free Yoga training at Lulu Mall

As part of the International Yoga Day observance, the Isha Foundation and Lulu Mall are organising a free yoga training event. On Wednesday, yoga sessions will be held at Lulu Mall from 11:30 am to 5:30 pm. The public can attend and learn about various Isha yoga practices for free. Yoga day sessions will be held at Lulu Malls in Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi. The event will be held at the Lulu Atrium, and no registration is required.

Yoga Mahotsav at Attukal temple

The Attukal Bhagavathy temple trust and Pathanjali Foundation in T’Puram will jointly conduct a yoga festival at the main auditorium of the Attukal temple on Wednesday. Former diplomat M Nandakumar will inaugurate the event, while Chenkal S Rajasekharan Nair, chairman of Udaya Samudra Group, will offer felicitations.

