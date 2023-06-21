Technopark opens its 1st solar-powered EV charging station in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Technopark inaugurated its first solar-powered electric vehicle (EV) charging station on its campus on Tuesday. Technopark CEO Sanjeev Nair inaugurated the EV charging station in the presence of CFO Jayanthi L, general manager (Projects) Madhavan Praveen, and staff members.

Technopark, the largest and greenest IT Park in Kerala, has introduced its first solar-powered electric vehicle (EV) charging station within the campus, signifying a major leap towards green energy and sustainable transportation. #TechnoparkTrivandrum #Technopark #KeralaITParks pic.twitter.com/LjNBoPoMw4 — Technopark (@mytechnopark) June 20, 2023

Taking a significant step towards promoting green energy and sustainability, the new solar-powered charging station is exclusively available to Technopark employees. Adhering to the state government’s vision of boosting the establishment of EV charging stations, Technopark has introduced a hybrid EV charging station powered by solar energy for charging electric vehicles.

The station offers both slow and fast charging and can accommodate the fast charging of one car and the slow charging of one two-wheeler and one three-wheeler simultaneously. The station is equipped with advanced 16KW monoporous half-cut solar panels that efficiently harness sunlight, thereby converting it into a clean and renewable source of energy for charging vehicles. The installation of this new station has taken Technopark one step closer to becoming a carbon-neutral IT park.

The EV charging station was fully designed and executed by the Engineering Department of Technopark.

Madhavan Praveen said that the station has three sources of power -- solar, Electric Board, and Diesel Generator -- which are always in the operational phase. A fair number of vehicles can be charged at this station at a time.

The charging rates at the station are Rs 15.34 per unit for fast charging and Rs 10.61 per unit for slow charging. With this new addition, Technopark is demonstrating its dedication to sustainability and encouraging its employees to make eco-friendly transportation choices.

