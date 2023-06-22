Gray langur spotted at PMG Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, not yet nabbed

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The elusive gray langur, which escaped from Thiruvananthapuram Zoo a week ago, was spotted near Hotel Mascot at PMG Junction on Wednesday evening. Abu Sivadas, the director of Thiruvananthapuram Zoo, told TNIE that the gray langur had been roaming within and outside the zoo premises for the past three days.

The zoo authorities are keeping a close tab on the four-year-old female monkey since it escape on June 12 while being transferred to a new enclosure.

“Staff members have been deployed to keep a tab on the missing monkey’s actions where its favourite fruits are being kept on the ground. Over the last few days, the missing gray langur was spotted at Nanthencode and on Wednesday evening near Hotel Mascot. We are not going to nab it, but keeping a tab on its activities,” Abu said.

The zoo authorities had decided not to tranquillize the monkey lest it falls down from the tree top and crashes its head. The gray langur and its partner were brought from Sri Venkateswara Zoological Park, Tirupati, on June 5. After a week-long quarantine, it was being released to its new enclosure when it decided to taste freedom.

