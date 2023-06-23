Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Fake certificate row: KU Syndicate member Babujan denies wrongdoing

Nikhil landed in a soup after it was found that the certificates and related documents he produced to secure admission for MCom were forged.

Published: 23rd June 2023 06:40 AM

K H Babujan

Kerala University Syndicate member K H Babujan (Photo | University of Kerala website)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Kerala University Syndicate member K H Babujan, who is under a cloud in connection with the admission of former SFI leader Nikhil Thomas in MSM College, Kayamkulam, has denied any wrongdoing, even as he did not fully rule out recommending the student’s admission. 

“Two-and-a-half years ago, when this happened, Nikhil was not a well-known student,” Babujan said. Babujan’s name emerged in connection with allegations that the university hastened the issuance of an eligibility certificate to Nikhil and extended the admission deadline at the Syndicate member’s behest. Babujan told reporters that both decisions were taken by the university bodies concerned and that as a Syndicate member, he had no role in the call.

He said the eligibility certificate was issued by the university in a period of two-and-a-half months. “The board of studies had examined the documents in detail and found the said course of Kalinga University had 60-70% similarity with our syllabus. This was ratified by the dean and approved by the standing committee of the academic council,” Babujan said.

Onus on principals: Vice-chancellor-in charge

Kerala University Vice-Chancellor-in-charge Mohanan Kunnummal said the university has received a report on the fake certificate issue from MSM College and the Syndicate meeting on June 27 will decide the university’s future course of action. He said it is the respective colleges’ responsibility to ensure the genuineness of certificates produced by students during admission.

“The prospectus clearly says the onus lies with the college. However, the question remains whether colleges have the facilities to ensure it. That is an issue that we need to address,” said Mohanan.

Kerala University K H Babujan Fake certificate row
