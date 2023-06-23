Gates of research open for 4-yr UG degree holders at KTU

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For the first time in the state, the gates of research have been opened for four-year undergraduate degree holders. Engineering graduates with a minimum Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 7.75 can enrol directly for PhD programmes at APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) from the current academic year (2023-24) onwards. Earlier, a master’s degree was mandatory for enrolling in PhD programmes.

The varsity has implemented the latest UGC regulations allowing candidates to register for PhD after completing four years undergraduate programme. BTech graduates with a CGPA of at least 7.75 in engineering or architecture are eligible to pursue research. The eligibility requirement for MTech degree holders is a CGPA of 5.75. Final year B Tech students can also apply for PhD by submitting the semester grades obtained so far.

According to KTU Dean (Research) Shalij P R, 100 full-time PhD students will receive the fellowship awarded by the university. This is in addition to fellowships awarded by the Directorate of Technical Education to selected students undertaking research in government engineering colleges.

“In the wake of emerging job prospects in research and development institutions, the university expects an increased enrolment for its PhD programmes this year,” Shalij said. Admission to the PhD programme is based on entrance tests and interviews. Only those who secure 50% marks in the entrance exam will be eligible for the interview. The university presently has around 800 researchers undergoing PhD programmes in its various affiliated colleges.

