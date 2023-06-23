Metal band 'Eettillam' rages against ‘ultimate backstab’

Amith Noorudeen By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thiruvananthapuram-based Malayalam metal band Eettillam released its new single, ‘Chathiyan (cheater)’, at Althara Manaveeyam Veedhi on the occasion of World Music Day (June 21). “Many people believe, wrongly, that heavy metal music is trying to promote or incite violence.

However, the aggressive beats and rhythm are in reality a reflection of our society’s silent oppressive nature. By accepting this truth, we are trying to promote love and camaraderie through our music,” says Devan Narayanan, the bassist of Eettillam about their new track.

Eettillam, which has Ratheesh Leela on guitar and vocals and Devan on bass, was formed a decade ago by Ratheesh who quit his job as a software engineer. The band, they said, was conceived to narrate and reminisce about the relationship between man and nature.

Elated over the release of the band’s newly single after ‘Ormakal’, which came out on February 22, Ratheesh says, “Chathiyan is a reflection of how we humans keep cheating ourselves by falsely believing that cutting down trees and constructing highrises denote progress and beauty. What we are actually doing is destroying the ecology and with that, our chances of survival – the ultimate backstab we could deal to ourselves as a species.”

In the decade since its inception, Eettillam has been at the forefront of revolutionising and revitalising the independent music-producing culture. Ratheesh came up with the name. “Eettillam is the traditional Malayalam word for a delivery room,” he says.

“I named the band Eettillam as I wanted our music to be able to give birth to new ideas and sounds that could influence people and encourage them to change and, at the same time, propagate love and compassion. In fact, all our music is made around this idea of love and compassion, accompanied with hard-hitting beats.”

Meanwhile, Devan laments that the city is still in the initial stages when it comes to building a culture around niche Malayalam genres like metal, rap and R&B. “Musicians and producers from Kerala are creating different soundscapes, but there is no real crowd that follows these genres allowing artists to monetise their art. This is a major reason why independent artists are squandering their talents by confining themselves to singing covers of old songs,” he says.

The audio of ‘Chathiyan’ was released along with its lyrical music video at Althara Manaveeyam Veedhi, which is considered one of the most vibrant cultural streets in the capital, and serves as a hangout for people from all walks of life. ‘Eetillam’ also performed a live jam session for music lovers and musicians to mark World Music Day.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thiruvananthapuram-based Malayalam metal band Eettillam released its new single, ‘Chathiyan (cheater)’, at Althara Manaveeyam Veedhi on the occasion of World Music Day (June 21). “Many people believe, wrongly, that heavy metal music is trying to promote or incite violence. However, the aggressive beats and rhythm are in reality a reflection of our society’s silent oppressive nature. By accepting this truth, we are trying to promote love and camaraderie through our music,” says Devan Narayanan, the bassist of Eettillam about their new track. Eettillam, which has Ratheesh Leela on guitar and vocals and Devan on bass, was formed a decade ago by Ratheesh who quit his job as a software engineer. The band, they said, was conceived to narrate and reminisce about the relationship between man and nature.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Elated over the release of the band’s newly single after ‘Ormakal’, which came out on February 22, Ratheesh says, “Chathiyan is a reflection of how we humans keep cheating ourselves by falsely believing that cutting down trees and constructing highrises denote progress and beauty. What we are actually doing is destroying the ecology and with that, our chances of survival – the ultimate backstab we could deal to ourselves as a species.” In the decade since its inception, Eettillam has been at the forefront of revolutionising and revitalising the independent music-producing culture. Ratheesh came up with the name. “Eettillam is the traditional Malayalam word for a delivery room,” he says. “I named the band Eettillam as I wanted our music to be able to give birth to new ideas and sounds that could influence people and encourage them to change and, at the same time, propagate love and compassion. In fact, all our music is made around this idea of love and compassion, accompanied with hard-hitting beats.” Meanwhile, Devan laments that the city is still in the initial stages when it comes to building a culture around niche Malayalam genres like metal, rap and R&B. “Musicians and producers from Kerala are creating different soundscapes, but there is no real crowd that follows these genres allowing artists to monetise their art. This is a major reason why independent artists are squandering their talents by confining themselves to singing covers of old songs,” he says. The audio of ‘Chathiyan’ was released along with its lyrical music video at Althara Manaveeyam Veedhi, which is considered one of the most vibrant cultural streets in the capital, and serves as a hangout for people from all walks of life. ‘Eetillam’ also performed a live jam session for music lovers and musicians to mark World Music Day.