Milma reports increase in sales amid competition from Nandini in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as Karnataka’s milk brand makes inroads into the state, Milma registered an increase in sales in the last five months. The average daily sales crossed 16.27 lakh litres from January till May this year. It was 15.95 lakh litres in the previous five-month period of August - December 2022.

Milma’s decision to analyse the sales of the past five months was influenced by the entry of KMF’s Nandini brand of packet milk, which is currently being sold through six outlets. KMF has plans to expand its outlets to 25 in the coming six months.

Milma, which is a market leader in milk sales, has not been affected so far. Milma has been able to record remarkable growth in sales, essentially due to its product quality and the unassailable consumer trust it enjoys, said a statement issued by Kerala Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation (Milma) chairman, K S Mani.

ALSO READ | Milk war between Milma, Nandini at a boiling point

According to him, the sales growth was impressive amid challenges posed by brands from other states.“It is deeply disturbing that, of late, some of the state dairy federations are transgressing the limits set by the sound principles and best practices of cooperative federalism. This will seriously harm the interests of dairy farmers in the country as a whole. Milma has already voiced serious concern about this tendency, which needs to be curbed with collective efforts,” he said.

ALSO READ | Despite 5 per cent jump in sales, deficit in local procurement hurting Milma

Milma vs Nandini

Milma’s average daily sales crossed 16.27 lakh litres (from January-May 2023), compared to 15.95 lakh litres during August-December 2022

Rate of increase in annual turnover of Milma in 2021-22 was 9%, which has further increased to 12.5% in 2022-23

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as Karnataka’s milk brand makes inroads into the state, Milma registered an increase in sales in the last five months. The average daily sales crossed 16.27 lakh litres from January till May this year. It was 15.95 lakh litres in the previous five-month period of August - December 2022. Milma’s decision to analyse the sales of the past five months was influenced by the entry of KMF’s Nandini brand of packet milk, which is currently being sold through six outlets. KMF has plans to expand its outlets to 25 in the coming six months. Milma, which is a market leader in milk sales, has not been affected so far. Milma has been able to record remarkable growth in sales, essentially due to its product quality and the unassailable consumer trust it enjoys, said a statement issued by Kerala Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation (Milma) chairman, K S Mani.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); ALSO READ | Milk war between Milma, Nandini at a boiling point According to him, the sales growth was impressive amid challenges posed by brands from other states.“It is deeply disturbing that, of late, some of the state dairy federations are transgressing the limits set by the sound principles and best practices of cooperative federalism. This will seriously harm the interests of dairy farmers in the country as a whole. Milma has already voiced serious concern about this tendency, which needs to be curbed with collective efforts,” he said. ALSO READ | Despite 5 per cent jump in sales, deficit in local procurement hurting Milma Milma vs Nandini Milma’s average daily sales crossed 16.27 lakh litres (from January-May 2023), compared to 15.95 lakh litres during August-December 2022 Rate of increase in annual turnover of Milma in 2021-22 was 9%, which has further increased to 12.5% in 2022-23