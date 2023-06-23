Ponnumthuruthu: A golden island to cut off, enjoy monsoon showers

Aadil Sirfan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Tucked away in the tranquillity of Varkala lies the picturesque island of Ponnumthuruthu. This little-known gem offers a serene escape from city life. Located just a few kilometres from Varkala town, Ponnumthuruthu (which translates to ‘golden island’) is accessible only by boat.

As you make your way across the placid waters, you will be greeted by lush greenery, coconut groves, and an abundance of birdlife. The island is home to just a few families, who rely on fishing and agriculture for livelihood. Visitors are welcomed with the characteristic hospitality of rural Kerala.

Notably, Ponnumthuruthu is home to a small temple believed to have been built by the legendary ruler of Travancore, Marthanda Varma. Spanning just over four acres, the island itself is small, there’s plenty to explore. Take a stroll along the shoreline as gentle waves caress your feet. Or hop on a bicycle and ride through the narrow lanes, passing local houses and shops selling knick-knacks and souvenirs.

One of the highlights of Ponnumthuruthu is its vibrant birdlife, including kingfishers, herons, and egrets.

If you’re feeling adventurous, you can take a canoe ride through the narrow canals that crisscross the island. Accommodation on the island is limited but charming. There are a few cottages and homestays, each offering a unique experience.

Wake up to the sound of chirping birds and enjoy a traditional Kerala breakfast while watching the sunrise over the backwaters. Breathe in the fresh air, soak in the rains.

Where: About 35km from T’Puram city; near Varkala

Things to do

Take a leisurely walk to admire the natural beauty

Boat ride

Birdwatching

Fishing

Relish local cuisine

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Tucked away in the tranquillity of Varkala lies the picturesque island of Ponnumthuruthu. This little-known gem offers a serene escape from city life. Located just a few kilometres from Varkala town, Ponnumthuruthu (which translates to ‘golden island’) is accessible only by boat. As you make your way across the placid waters, you will be greeted by lush greenery, coconut groves, and an abundance of birdlife. The island is home to just a few families, who rely on fishing and agriculture for livelihood. Visitors are welcomed with the characteristic hospitality of rural Kerala. Notably, Ponnumthuruthu is home to a small temple believed to have been built by the legendary ruler of Travancore, Marthanda Varma. Spanning just over four acres, the island itself is small, there’s plenty to explore. Take a stroll along the shoreline as gentle waves caress your feet. Or hop on a bicycle and ride through the narrow lanes, passing local houses and shops selling knick-knacks and souvenirs. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); One of the highlights of Ponnumthuruthu is its vibrant birdlife, including kingfishers, herons, and egrets. If you’re feeling adventurous, you can take a canoe ride through the narrow canals that crisscross the island. Accommodation on the island is limited but charming. There are a few cottages and homestays, each offering a unique experience. Wake up to the sound of chirping birds and enjoy a traditional Kerala breakfast while watching the sunrise over the backwaters. Breathe in the fresh air, soak in the rains. Where: About 35km from T’Puram city; near Varkala Things to do Take a leisurely walk to admire the natural beauty Boat ride Birdwatching Fishing Relish local cuisine