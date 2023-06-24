Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

KSRTC suspends 12 employees over irregularities, embezzlement

Following an internal probe conducted between June 1 and 20,  12 employees were suspended, and a Swift conductor was dismissed. 

Published: 24th June 2023 06:24 AM

KSRTC , Budget Tourism project

Representational image

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:   The Kerala State Road Transportation Corporation (KSRTC) has taken stringent action against its employees for various irregularities and embezzlement. Following an internal probe conducted between June 1 and 20,  12 employees were suspended, and a Swift conductor was dismissed. 

With respect to irregularities, four conductors were found to have collected money from passengers without issuing tickets, while a woman conductor offered a free ride to seven passengers. 

The internal vigilance wing of KSRTC conducted inspections on 27,813 buses across different depots and discovered 131 irregularities related to ticket collection. It found that 17 passengers had travelled without tickets and imposed a penalty of Rs 500 each. S Biju, who was working as a conductor in KSRTC Swift in Thiruvananthapuram, was dismissed from service immediately upon detection of the offence. 

In addition to embezzlement, the corporation has also taken action against employees for unauthorised service cancellations, misbehaviour, forgery, and other offences. KSRTC CMD Biju Prabhakar said the vigilance wing is implementing stringent measures to identify revenue leakage and increase 
KSRTC’s revenue. 

