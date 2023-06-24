Poptoy a star attraction at Kerala University Research festival

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A robot named Poptoy, developed by students of Kerala University’s optoelectronics department in just two weeks, has emerged as the star attraction of the ‘Heights 2023’ research fest organised on the varsity’s Kariavattom campus.

The robot that simulates human limb movements and welcomes visitors with a voice greeting, grabbed the attention of a large number of schoolchildren, college students and robotics enthusiasts who visited the research fest venue from June 19 to 22.

Poptoy was modelled on Poppy, an open-source 3D-printed humanoid robot. Poptoy was the brainchild of Prof Sam Solomon, head of the Department of Optoelectronics. He added that there are plans to further re-design the robot to include complex human limb movements and more interactive voice responses.

“Poptoy can be customised for a wide range of applications ranging from its use as a toy to a moving robot,” he said. According to Prof Sam, the designing of the robot requires mechanical precision, the use of artificial intelligence and programming as well as optimal use of hardware components.

The team that designed the robot included research scholar Anaswara Krishna C P and MTech students Ramakrishnan P, Adithya S Kumar, Pournami S, Arathi Pradeep, Akshay E, Akhil Krishna S S, Jinosh J R and Sarath.

