Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Poptoy a star attraction at Kerala University Research festival

Poptoy was modelled on Poppy, an open-source 3D-printed humanoid robot. Poptoy was the brainchild of Prof Sam Solomon, head of the department of optoelectronics. 

Published: 24th June 2023 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2023 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala University

A child checks out Poptoy robot designed by the optoelectronics department of Kerala University

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:   A robot named Poptoy, developed by students of Kerala University’s optoelectronics department in just two weeks, has emerged as the star attraction of the ‘Heights 2023’ research fest organised on the varsity’s Kariavattom campus. 

The robot that simulates human limb movements and welcomes visitors with a voice greeting, grabbed the attention of a large number of schoolchildren, college students and robotics enthusiasts who visited the research fest venue from June 19 to 22. 

Poptoy was modelled on Poppy, an open-source 3D-printed humanoid robot. Poptoy was the brainchild of Prof Sam Solomon, head of the Department of Optoelectronics. He added that there are plans to further re-design the robot to include complex human limb movements and more interactive voice responses. 

“Poptoy can be customised for a wide range of applications ranging from its use as a toy to a moving robot,” he said. According to Prof Sam, the designing of the robot requires mechanical precision, the use of artificial intelligence and programming as well as optimal use of hardware components. 

The team that designed the robot included research scholar Anaswara Krishna C P and MTech students Ramakrishnan P, Adithya S Kumar, Pournami S, Arathi Pradeep, Akshay E, Akhil Krishna S S, Jinosh J R and Sarath.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala University Poptoy Kerala University Research festival
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp