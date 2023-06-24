Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

PSUs in Kerala join Union govt’s e-commerce platform to sell products

PSUs should take up the challenge of joining a competitive platform like the ONDC. They should focus on timely development of products, quality management and packaging," he said.

Industries Minister P Rajeeve. (File | A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Industries Minister P Rajeeve has urged public sector enterprises engaged in product development to focus on timely delivery and quality management. He was speaking after inaugurating the function in which some of the PSUs in Kerala joined the Open Network for Digital Commerce, the Union government’s e-commerce platform, to sell their products.

“PSUs should take up the challenge of joining a competitive platform like the ONDC. They should focus on timely development of products, quality management and packaging,” he said. They should also show more professionalism in packaging and product branding on the platform as well as strengthen their marketing wings. The products should be reinvented from time to time, he said. 

The Industries department would organise a large design conclave to support the PSUs. Professional designer service has already been made available for some organisations like the Khadi Board, he said. “Coir workers will be given the training to manufacture products of international appeal. The industries department will conduct training for MSMEs in all taluks.

The government will also extend support to new MSMEs to market their products. All K-Stores will have a separate rack to display products in that local area. The supply outlets will have a special corner where local MSME products would be displayed,” he said. 

The minister said the cabinet has given sanction for the ‘Made in Kerala’ branding programme. Efforts are on to formulate its protocol. Under this, selected products will be allowed to use the brand name which will have the certification of the state government, he said.

